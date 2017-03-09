5 years, 5 moments – British Open Championship

The British Open Championship has been an iconic event over the years, but in more recent years it has been a perfect shakedown event for the Super One Series, which tends to take place at Rowrah the weekend after. Of course not all classes have their O Plate meetings on the same weekend, gearbox and Cadet classes are two examples of that who have moved elsewhere for the event, but for the Mini Max, Junior Max and KZ1 classes, the title will be decided this weekend. IT’s always a do or die event where drivers want nothing less than the win and the chance to run the coveted ‘O’ Plate for the season.

2016 – Penalty denies Harrison Thomas

Unlike this year, in 2016 the Senior Max ‘O’ Plate was also ran at Rowrah and in the final there was a slightly controversial ending with Harrison Thomas winning on track before being penalised post-race. It was probably the most entertaining battle of all the ‘O’ Plate finals, Josh Collings had his race cut short whilst leading with a lap to go, which put Thomas into the lead. He managed to hold off the challenges of Jack McCarthy, Danny Russell, Tom Gamble, James Johnson, Stuart Middleton and more, but his front fairing had gone in which handed the win to Jack McCarthy. With McCarthy off to cars it’s unlikely he’ll appear at Clay Pigeon later this year to defend his title.

2015 – John Stewart makes history

John Stewart’s win in 2015 made it three British Open Championships in the Rotax Max class alone as he took wins in 2013 and 2011. Since the title began in the class back in 2001 no driver has ever one it more than once making Stewart the most successful in the Rotax Max class. Phil Smith has a similar record in the TKM Extreme class when he won it three years in a row between 2010 and 2012 and perhaps the most successful driver in the event of recent years is Oliver Hodgson. Hodgson has four titles in total with two in Junior TKM (2008, 2009), one in Junior Max (2010) and one in Senior Max (2014).

2014 – Wooder’s dominate the Max classes

In 2014 it was all about brothers Dave and Luke Wooder. Racing in the Junior and Mini Max classes respectively Dave won the Junior Max Final and Luke picking up the Mini Max title. For Dave it was the start of a brilliant year as he went on to win Kartmasters, finish 2nd in Super One, finish 6th in the Euro Challenge and perhaps mots impressive of all, finish 2nd at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals.

2013 – Edgar wins from the back

One of the best ever drives in an O Plate Final came from Jonny Edgar in Comer Cadet in 2013. Starting from 6th Edgar spun at the first chicane in the wet conditions and dropped to 14th and last place. Whilst Tom Wood and Oliver York battled out front behind Edgar worked his way through to 5th place with two minutes to go. It was on that lap that the two leaders were somehow delayed with Wood spun around and taking advantage was Jonny Edgar who went through to the lead and disappeared off into the distance to take the win!

2012 – Sandy Mitchell steals victory from Kiern Jewiss

The 2012 final saw a last lap showdown between Sandy Mitchell and Kiern Jewiss. Kiern had a slight lead, but was not prepared to take any chances and covered off the possibility of any moves from Mitchell, but that eventually hurt him with Mitchell getting the run out of the second hairpin. Once Wooder lunged Jewiss into the chicane it sealed victory for Micthell with Jewiss finishing 3rd.

