5 years, 5 moments – Rotax Max Euro Challenge, Genk

The Rotax Max Euro Challenge kicks off at the famous Genk circuit in Belgium this weekend. It’s a track that has played host to the Rotax Max Euro Challenge for many years. It usually marks the opening round of the championship although in years gone by it has also marked the final round too. We look back over the last five years at some of the best moments Genk has provided us with.

2016 – Charpentier wins tough final by 7 seconds…

Last year Axel Charpentier got his championship winning campaign off to a solid start when he won by just shy of eight seconds at Genk. With that information alone you’d have thought he absolutely walked it, but that was far from the truth. Charpentier had lost the lead from pole before gaining it back with Olli Caldwell for close company. Caldwell hassled Charpentier for six laps, before a hard charging Glenn van Berlo took the lead on lap ten. Charpentier quickly back through in a move that saw van Berlo hit the anchors. In the remaining two laps Charpentier’s lead went from one second to 7.8 seconds! Talk about defensive driving!

2015 – First corner drama!

Everyone who follows Euro Challenge racing will remember what happened in the Junior Pre-Final at Genk in 2015. Untraditionally Genk was playing host to the championship decider and the first corner of the Junior Pre-Final saw an incident that would turn the championship on it’s head. Before most drivers had even reached one a number of them were sent onto the grass on the exit of the corner which saw some drivers cutting across the grass to re-join the track at turn five before trying to give as many places back as possible. However, any drivers who did cut the track found themselves excluded and with the amount of drivers affected Jack McCarthy went on to win the championship comfortably with Fin Kenneally victory propelling him up to an unexpected 2nd place.

2014 – Most popular RGMMC Videos

The racing was so good at Genk in 2014 that the finals attracted some of the largest number of viewers to karting videos on YouTube. The current total views across the three finals (junior, senior, DD2) stands at 22,189 which is more than the 2014 CIK-FIA World Championship Videos on the WSK Promotion YouTube channel. Now the events are steamed through RGMMC’s own production company Telemundi Media with a significant rise in video quality. They’ll be streaming the first round on Saturday and Sunday this weekend.

2013 – Lando Norris wins opening round

We all know Lando Norris as one of the rising stars in World Motorsport, but like many successful racing drivers he once raced in the Rotax Max Euro Challenge. Lando got his 2013 season off to a perfect start with a win at Genk from pole beating Connor Hall and Shanaka Clay to the flag. Four years on and Lando is now in the Honda-McLaren Young Driver Development Programme preparing to race in the FIA European F3 Championship!

2012 – Best kart race ever?

In 2012 the Senior Max grid was filled with big names! We had the likes of Sean Babington, Harrison Scott, Ed Brand, Charlie Eastwood, James Singleton, Ash Hand, Jack Aitken, Andy King, Barrie Pullinger and that’s just the Brits! Let’s not forget the likes of Josh Hart, Joel Affoelter, Kenny Vermaylen, Thomas Benisiri, Ukhyo Sassahara and more!

It’s the Senior Max Pre-Final and at the time Ed Brand described this as “the best race he’d ever been in” and that he’d “never seen the lead change in a race so many times!” I wonder if his answer would remain the same now? Enjoy….

Written by Chris McCarthy

