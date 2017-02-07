5 years, 5 moments – Rotax Max Winter Cup

With the Rotax Max Winter Cup this weekend we look back through the last five years of the event at some moments you may remember. With Grand Final tickets up for grabs for the first time this year, the racing is set to be more fierce than ever!

2016 – Dramatic finish in Junior Final

Last year saw one of the most dramatic finishes to a Final in Winter Cup history. The race had been a brilliant one, Axel Charpentier and Tom Canning were going toe to toe at the front of the field swapping positions whilst there was an even bigger battle for 3rd behind. When Charpentier took the lead from Canning on lap nine he took his teammate, Mark Kimber, through with him and it was at this point he decided to defend everywhere. This inevitably grew the lead pack to a train of 10-12 karts with Charpentier getting a gap going onto the last lap. Kimber somehow was able to fend off the pack behind and caught Charpentier back up again, he got the run on his teammate going into the last corner and tried a move around the outside. Unfortunately he found himself having to cut the chicane and was penalised, but Charpentier was also penalised handing the victory to Adam Smalley.

2015 – Winter Cup waves goodbye to Campillos

After several years of running the Winter Cup at the Campillos circuit in Spain, RGMMC decided to move the event to Valencia for 2016. It will also host this years Winter Cup. The Valencia circuit was built just in time for the 2014 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals and makes for some fantastic racing. Campillos did likewise and some may hope to see it back on a RGMMC calendar in the near future. Here is an onboard video of the circuit from the 2014 Winter Cup…

2014 – Double podium for Backman family

The 2014 Rotax Max Winter Cup was a great event for the Backman family. Brother and Sister, Andreas and Jessica Backman raced in the DD2 and Senior classes respectively. There were hugely competitive grids in both classes but the talented Swede’s came away with a 3rd place finish each in the final!

2013 – Brits lock out Senior podium

The British drivers have always been a strong presence in the RGMMC events since they began and the 2013 Winter Cup was no different. The Strawberry Racing teammates, Harry Webb and Harrison Scott fought all the way to the flag with Webb eventually taking the flag first. Also fighting for victory was Luke Hughes for AMT Racing to make it a British podium lock out!

2012 – From Campillos to Porsche Carrera Cup

Charlie Eastwood finished 2nd at the 2012 Winter cup in the Senior Max class. That year he went on to win the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals at Portimao before winning the euro Challenge in 2013. In the same year, he also won the Florida winter Tour before leaving karts for cars. In his short car career, so far Charlie has raced in British F4, Formula Renault 2.0, Toyota Racing Series and most recently the Porsche Carrera Cup last year where he finished 3rd. Start your journey at next year’s Rotax Max Winter Cup…

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images and videos courtesy of RGMMC

