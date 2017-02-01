A look ahead to the WSK Super Master Series opener

Just days after the WSK Champions Cup, Adria is preparing for action once again as the WSK Super Master Series kicks off this weekend in what is set to be a hugely competitive event. In this article we’re going to look through the ones to watch, the British contingent and who the surprise packages may be.

OK Junior – 60 entries

Fresh from his Champions Cup win, I’m expecting Ilya Morozov (RUS) to be the favourite once again, but that win last weekend was far from easy. Gillian Henrion (FRA) and Pavel Bulanstev (RUS) ran him all the way to the flag as did Marius Zug (GER) who was arguably the surprise of the event. I wouldn’t be surprised if the win were to come from one of those four again, but my personal one to watch is Jonny Edgar (GBR). Jonny flew through the pack in the Final to finish 10th from 26th on the grid only to get a penalty post race. If he can keep his nose clean this weekend there’s no reason why he shouldn’t be challenging for the win.

The Brits

The highest finishing Brit last weekend was Harry Thompson with 5th in the Final. His chances of a podium were hindered slightly with a delayed battle up front but he showed he has the pace to win already!

Zak O’Sullivan surprised many with 8th place, he’s made the jump up from Cadets and already looks comfortable racing in the OKJ class. He’ll be hoping for a repeat result at least!

Dexter Patterson struck disaster in the Final but before then was the top Brit in the heats. He’s got to grips with his new BirelART chassis and will be eager to show what he can really do this weekend.

Luca Griggs was taken prisoner in the Pre Final after great pace in the heats. He’ll be somewhere in the top 20 this weekend I think.

OK – 52 entries

Pedro Hiltbrand (ESP) got his partnership with Tony Kart off to a dream start with a win last weekend but was pushed hard by Lorenzo Travisanutto (ITA), someone who always goes well in WSK events! Both should be quick this weekend as will Clement Novalak (GBR), the Brit was 4th and can easily go one better this weekend. Karol Basz (POL), Victor Martins (FRA), David Vidales (ESP) are a handful of winning contenders.

Without being patriotic my one to watch is certainly Callum Bradshaw (GBR). His arrival to the paddock is eagerly anticipated and considering Dennis Hauger’s (GER) pace in the same CRG chassis last weekend, I think he could do something special.

The Brits

Kiern Jewiss seemingly got his Senior career off to a solid start but was harshly excluded post race. He’ll be determined to make amends this weekend and I think he’ll be in the top ten come the Final.

Fin Kenneally suffered mechanical problems last weekend, but undoubtedly had the pace to run at the front. I think last weekend may have been the dress rehearsal to what should be a good result this weekend.

KZ2 – 51 entries

The class I am most looking forward to this weekend is KZ2, it’s got a tasty entry list to say the least and if the racing is anywhere near the Champions Cup we should be in for a treat. Stan Pex (NLD), Flavio Camponeschi (ITA) and Jorrit Pex (NLD) made it a CRG podium lock out last weekend, but doing that again may be harder with Tony Kart’s Marco Ardigo (ITA) present. That along with his teammate, Matteo Vigano (ITA) back fighting fit could see things the sway other way.

Jeremy Iglesias (FRA) was cruelly denied his chance of victory when his tyre came off in the Pre Final last weekend and will be determined to get a podium he deserves. The Sodi duo of Anthony Abbasse (FRA) and Bas Lammers (NLD) should be up there, as should Paolo De Conto (ITA). My one to watch though, is Alexander Schmitz (GER), also on a CRG I think he could get a result this weekend some might not see coming.

Tom Joyner

Like last weekend Tom Joyner is the only Brit entered into the KZ2 class. He didn’t have his best of races last weekend but I’m sure there was perfect excuses for that. Never count him out of a win.

60 Mini – 89 entries

Bray Kenneally (GBR) made his debut in the 60 Mini class last weekend and out of 100+ drivers was able to finish an impressive 10th place. He apparently loved the new challenges he faced and will now be a bit more recognisable to drivers which should help him when it comes to races. I’d love to see him move close to the top 5 this weekend!

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of WSK Promotion & Wafeproject

