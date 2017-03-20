A&D Driver of the Month Nominations – February

February’s nominations are as follows…

Bobby Trundley

Bobby has been nominated for DotM before however we felt he must be renominated due to his absolutely dominant performance at round 1 of the Dayton DMAX Inter championship taking The win in both the Heats and Enduro (by over 30seconds!).

James Saunders

At round 1 of the the NKL, James surged through the field coming from 11th place to take an impressive second place proving he has the race-craft to accompany his ample speed.

Kameron Khan

Another DMAX dominant driver, Kameron won both the Light Heats and Enduro making himself a strong favourite for the titles this year.

Shaun Hollingsworth

Shaun made a stunning return to A&D karting having not raced for over a year to win the Club100 Clubman sprint final ahead of stiff competition. This was Shaun’s first Club100 race in nearly 2 years, he obviously hasn’t lost any pace in his time off.

