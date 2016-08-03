A&D Driver of the Month Nominations – July

Once again this month we release a shortlist and let you the readers decide the A&D Driver of the Month. Below are the 5 candidates to choose from so let us know your winner!!!!

Matt Luff

Winner of last months award Matt had to be nominated once again after he retained his SWS Junior World Championship. Also managed to follow that with wins in the Buckmore Man of Steel and Brentwood All Star Cup.

James Small

James a member of the young blood in the Club100 Elite class took his first victory in the class at Clay Pigeon this last weekend. The 2015 Clubman class champion won by nearly 7 seconds from a very experienced grid.

Richard Lacey

Richard who has been a regular within the DMAX paddock took his maiden Inter Heats victory with a winning margin of over 8 seconds to 2nd place.

Andy Spencer

The month of July has proved to be one of the most successful for Andy. Firstly picking up a 2nd place in Round 5 of the NKL he then followed that up with with Heavyweight win in Covkartsport round 5 with 2 race wins and a 3rd place. If that wasn’t enough he then added 2 race wins in rounds 11 and 12 of the Rugby Kart Club championship in the Middleweight class.

Brandon Williams

Brandon had once again a successful month with overall victory in NKL round 5 then was able to follow that up with Lightweight victory at Tamworth for round 5 of Covkartsport by claiming 2 wins and a 5th.

So let us know who you think deserves to win the Driver of the Month using the contact methods below.

Facebook – @kartingmagazine

Twitter – @kartingmagazine

Email – news@kartingmagazine.com

Look out for the winner to be announced in my column that will be released on Thursday.

Written by Lee Henderson

Like this article? Read more Arrive and drive column’s here:

Arrive and drive column – July

Arrive and drive column – June