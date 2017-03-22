Arrive and Drive column – February

While the racing might not be the warmest, or driest we may experience, it is still racing none the less. We’ve got roundups of the BUKC from Rye, NKL at Whilton, the start of the Club100 season at Buckmore, as well round 1 of the Daytona DMAX championship from their Milton Keynes circuit.

Club100 – Buckmore

Full reports of all the races can be found at…

Lightweights

Heavyweights

Clubman

Elite

All the videos from round 1 can be found on the Club100 YouTube Channel here

The first round of the Club100 championship visited its traditional starting point of Buckmore Park. The circuit was damp for the heats which created some spectacular racing.

Elite – Steve Brown started where he left off last season taking the first A final race win of the year after being pushed hard by Jack Harding, an ominous prospect for the rest of the season from the 2016 champ.

Watch the action from his point of view…

Clubman – Pietro Pagano won the Clubman final on the road however was hit with 2 cone penalties bumping him to 3rd, and thus promoting Shaun Hollingsworth to victory after a sabbatical from karting, with Rob Moore in 2nd.

Lightweights – With the dominant forces from 2016 of Tom Golding and Pietro Pagano both moving on the championship is wide open this year.

Darri Sims looked in impressive form winning both the pre A and A finals, but was pushed hard in the latter by Club100 debutant Sammy Venables.

Heavyweights – JJ Aiston managed to come out on top of the heavyweight class after fending off Mr Buckmore, ‘The Mighty’ Mark Figes who came home 2nd. Impressive gains were also made by Mark Ridout who came from 12th to finish 4th, and Tim Hill who rose from 19th to 7th.

Endurance – The team endurance was won by ‘Bandits!’ who controlled the race coming home 11seconds ahead of ‘Schrodinger’s Gap’ and ‘Maxx MPH Racing’. The clubman class was won by ‘Runtime Exception Racing’ and the inters were won by ‘Dark Side Racing’.

DMAX – Milton Keynes

Heats

Full heat reports can be found on the DMAX website here

In the Light heats Kameron Khan took the win from Cameron Noble after a hard fought race. Re-live it here

All the videos from round 1 can be found on Daytona's youtube channel, which we have helpfully compiled into one page for ease of viewing here.

In the Inters it was Bobby Trundley who took a great win and celebrated in style.

The Heavyweights Tomek Zaustowicz took the win not far ahead of a hard charging Adam Daly.

Endurance

The full endurance reports can be found on the DMAX website here

The Lights were won by over 10 seconds from pole by the Kameron Khan who topped off a great day’s racing. Richard Lacey and Cameron Noble rounded out the podium.

The Inters were dominated by Bobby Trundley. After taking pole he romped away from the field taking fastest lap and eventually winning by half a minute over Tor Ryan and Chris Hackworth.

In the Heavies Tom Pughe took pole by an impressive 4 tenths and used this pace to carry him to victory by 10 seconds from Rob Bennett, who was a further 18 seconds ahead of Tomek Zaustowicz.

NKL Round 1 – Whilton Mill Zulu

Round 1 of the NKL held at Whilton Mill was as action packed as always with 50 drivers fighting it out to be victorious and have a strong start to their championship.

Catch all the action re-live via Facebook here

Brandon Williams took overall victory and an early championship lead ahead of Dante Dillon and James Saunders who charged through from 11th on the grid to take 2nd place in the final. An impressive drive also from Andrew Spencer who after being promoted from the B-final made up 14 places to finish 5th. Matt Spencer was King of the heavyweight class.

BUKC Rounds 3&4 – Rye House

A damp February Rye house greeted the 54 University teams for the next rounds of the BUKC.

The track dried out for most of the sprints in the morning allowing for some great racing.

The sprints in the morning saw wins for Loughborough A, Swansea A, Oxford Brookes A, Cambridge A and Strathclyde A. Oxford Brooks A took the overall win with three top 5 results.

In the Endurances Oxford A this time took the overall victory with a first and a third place.

The podium was rounded out by Nottingham A and UWS, with wins also for Cambridge A and Oxford Brookes A.

This leaves Oxford Brookes A&C, Oxford A and Loughborough A all still in with a strong chance at the title.

A roundup of rounds 4&5 from picturesque GYG will come in the March A&D article.

A&D Driver of the Month

Nominations:

Bobby Trundley – DMAX inters dominance in both the heats and enduro.

James Saunders – A storming drive from 11th to second at NKL round 1.

Kameron Khan – Also for commanding victories in DMAX Light heats and enduro.

Shaun Hollingsworth – Returning from a karting sabbatical to win the Clubman sprints in his first Club100 race in 2 years.

And this month’s winner voted for by you is………

James Saunders

James managed to receive the most votes, thus backing up the great performance he put in at Whilton Mill for round 1 of the NKL. Congratulations to James.

If you feel anyone deserves to be nominated for Driver if the Month for March get in touch with us on social media with a reason why.

Enjoy your spring racing!

Written by Piers Prior

