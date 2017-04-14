Arrive and Drive column – March

March has been and gone, and it was a cracker for A&D racing. We’ve got DMAX, Club100, two BUKC rounds and the NKL for you here, as well as A&D driver of the month.

BUKC Rounds 5&6 – GYG

Rounds 5 and 6 of the BUKC championship were held at the beautiful GYG in Wales. The circuit was a hit with all the drivers, the undulation and fast slowing corners made for some great racing. The picturesque Welsh countryside and beautiful spring weather made for some beautiful photos from Mr Karting, Stu Stretton.

In the sprints the were wins for Sheffield A, Cambridge A, UWS, Exeter A, Oxford Brookes A&C.

Sheffield A took the sprints round 1 victory from championship contenders Oxford Brookes A and Loughborough A.

The round 6 enduros where won by Loughborough A, Liverpool A, and Exeter A.

Leeds Beckett A, Liverpool A, and Coventry B were the Inter Enduro winners.

Overall Loughborough A took the points win ahead of Huddersfield A and Oxford Brookes B.

Dmax – Sandown Park

Light Heats

The light heats of the second round of the championship was something to behold. Max O’Shaughnessy was jumped by a brilliant start from Axel Slijepcevic who quickly built a lead. However the chasing pack caught him in the middle of the race with William Thomas applying the pressure. Axel backed him into the pack and caused a seven kart fight for the lead at one stage. In the end Axel held off Max O’Shaughnessy by just under 2 tenths, with Sam Lovelace rounding out the podium.

That leaves Axel Slijepcevic leading the championship by just 7 points over Max O’Shaughnessy, with the rest of the field a little way back.

Inter Heats

Bobby Trundey maintained his round 1 form by taking a very convincing lights to flag victory extending his lead to up to 10 seconds as the battles between Mike Coppin and Tor Ryan ensued. After some great racing a controversial move by Tor Ryan on Mike Coppin left Mike in the pits (unintentionally) and Tor with a black flag, thus handing podium places to Chris Hackworth and Jordan Taylor.

Bobby Trundley is charging away in the championship standings now with a very healthy lead.

Heavy Heats

Tomek Zaustowicz took Rob Bennet very early in the race and managed the gap with very consistent fast times to take victory. Adrian Wisniewski took third after a tough battle.

Tomek is in a very commanding position at the head of the championship and Rob Bennet is in a comfortable 2nd place.

Heavy Enduro

In the heavy enduro Tomek confirmed himself as the heavy owner of Sandown Park by taking victory. He was however pushed very hard by Adam Nakar who finished just three tenths of a second down after an hour of racing.

Inter Enduro

The early part of the race saw a battle between Bobby Trundley and multiple former champion Chris Hackworth, they were then caught by James Perry who eventually found his way to the front being chased by Hackworth.

James was able to protect and extend his lead to 2.5 seconds by the end of the race, followed by Hackworth and Allan Curtis. Bobby Trundley fell away towards the end of the race eventually being caught and passed by Xander Mahony.

Light Enduro

Drama early on as Axel Slijepcevic crashed out of the race as drizzle fell. This left a commanding victory for Max O’Shaughnessy ahead of Tom Kempynck and the hard charging Dante Dhillon who couldn’t quite catch Kempynck despite setting some of the fastest laps toward the end of the race.

Kameron Khan and Max O’Shaughnessy are now tied for the lead of the championship after a difficult weekend for Khan, with Cameron Noble in third.

Next stop for the DMAX contingent is the mega PFi circuit, one of the best circuits and facilities in the country. It’s the first visit for a couple of years so some with varied experience amongst the drivers it may cause for some mixed up races.

Club100 Round 2 – Whilton Mill International

Clubman

Early in the heats James Taylor looked the pick of the bunch having taken 2 heat wins, however Jack Bolton’s consistency bagged him pole for the final.

Justin Buck rose from third to take the win from Jack bolton and Stuart Gough, but with Gough getting a penalty this promoted James Taylor to 3rd place.

Elite

Ian Blake took pole position after very commanding drives in the heats. However in the final both Joe Holmes and Steve Brown found a way past to come over the line first and second. However Holmes received a penalty promoting Jack harding to the podium.

This leaves Steve Brown with a large early championship lead of 38 points after winning both round 1 and 2. Jack Harding is in second after his second 3rd place in as many meetings.

Lightweight

Dominic Green was in fine form, taking pole and winning the pre final by six seconds, only to be demoted to second after knocking a cone over. He the put it right in the final by taking victory leading every lap. Sam Nash was his only close competition, with BRDC rising star Jordan Albert rounding out the podium after F3 racer Thomas Maxwell was penalised for contact and dropped down the order.

Freddie Fincham is now in the championship lead after consistent top 6 finishes. Darri Simms is 2nd after hitting trouble in Final 2, with Sam Nash 3rd.

Heavyweight

Wins for Mark Ridout and Steve Bodley in finals 1 and 2 respectively leaves these two separtaed by just 3 points at the top of the championship standings, Ridout currently has the advantage.

BUKC Round 7&8 – Whilton Mill International

The culmination of the 2017 BUKC was held at a cool but dry Whilton mill where in the Prems it would be a fight between Oxford Brookes A and Loughborough A who entered separated by just a couple of points.

The sprints for round 7 were as frantic as ever with wins for Reading A, Loughborough C, Sheffield A, Brunel A, Nottingham A, and Oxford Brookes C.

Overall that left Brunel A, Loughborough A, and Oxford Brookes C on the podium.

The Enduros that would decide the prem title came down to the wire. Loughborough and Oxford Brookes were separated by just a point or two.

In the last race of the season Oxford Brookes A got caught up in an incident loosing them precious laps, and thus handing the title to loughborough A, who didn’t know they were champions until the podium ceremony.

Therefore the overall season sees Loughborough A take the championship in what must be one of the closest championship tie breakers ever. Tied on points, and with the same number of wins, seconds, thirds, fourths, and fifths. The championship was decided by most points at round 1 which was won by Loughborough A. Bookes A take 2nd from Brookes C.

Oxford Brooks A Loughborough A Oxford Brookes C

The inters were won by Nottingham trent ahead of Warwick B and Birmingham B. This is where the celebrations began…

…and they carried on way into the night at the famous BUKC party

Until next year BUKC.

NKL Round 2 – Whilton Mill

This month James Saunders triumphed ahead of Brandon Williams, and Karl Spencer.

James found the front early on in the A final before Louis Dymond made his way from fourth to replace James briefly before fading away slightly to 4th, where he would finish. Brandon Williams made a poor start but used his experience to calve his way back to second place. Karl Spencer rounded out the podium after trading places with Dymond numerous times.

A&D driver of the month

This months nominations were:

Axel Slijepcevic – DMAX sprint win

Jessica Alexander – BUKC Lightweight drivers championship winner, 2nd in superfinal

James Perry – Debut winner in DMAX Inter enduro

James Taylor – Consistent front running in Club100 Clubman championship

Robert Newman – BUKC 2nd in Lightweight drivers championship, 1st in superfinal.

And the winner voted for by you is…

Robert Newman

A well deserved driver having been one of the dominant drivers in the 2017 BUKC championship, and then winning the overall Drivers’ championship event.

A special mention for a large amount of support for James Perry after his debut win in DMAX, only a few votes behind Robert.

We Look forward to some warmer racing as the weather turns in our favour.

Written by Piers Prior

