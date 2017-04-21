Billy Monger: A British Karting Champion

The support Billy Monger has received over the last few days has been truly amazing. With this kind of support Billy should have the funds to help with his recovery and life ahead. His JustGiving page has now reached over £650,000 (12:26) with not only racing drivers donating money, but actors too! Woody Harrelson who has stared in many a Hollywood blockbuster donated £5000 to help Billy’s recovery.

Billy featured in Karting magazine several times throughout his successful karting career. Starting in Honda Cadet, #BillyWhizz went on to race in Comer Cadet, 60 Mini, KF3 and ended in KF Junior before moving onto Ginetta Junior’s in 2014.

In his five years of Karting Billy achieved something that all British karters aspire to. He became a British Champion! In this article, we’ll look back at the year he won the Honda Cadet Super One title and the journey he went through during the 2010 season.

Heading into the season Billy was seen as a title contender after finishing 5th in the 2009 championship. But the favourite was the number 3 seed and British Open Champion, Luke Knott. As the number 8 seed, Dave Wooder would also be seen as a threat.

Racing with Ambition Motorsport, the first round took place at the Glan-Y-Gors circuit in Wales. Billy had a near perfect weekend winning two of his three heats and the first final. The second and televised final saw a two horse race between Monger and Knott with it going down to the last lap. Billy momentarily lost the lead at compression corner, but gained it back a corner later to win the final.

Round two at Rowrah saw Wooder throwing himself into the mix as he took victory in all three heats and the first final. Monger had finished 4th, 2nd and 4th with 3rd in final one. Final two Monger dropped a place with Jack Evans winning from Dino Lee and Knott.

Round three at Shenington saw a return to the championship for number 4 seed, Callum Ilott who would play his part in lead battles. After good heats Monger had qualified 5th for final one with close racing expected due to Shenington’s track layout. The first final saw a battle between the seeded drivers (Monger, Knott, Wooder and Ilott) with the quartet being split by less than a second across the line. Monger was 2nd and missed out on victory by just 0.002 seconds!

The second final was perhaps Billy’s best drive of the season. Sitting in 3rd for most of the race it all came down to a last lap shootout between the same quartet and a dramatic last lap saw Billy go from 4th place to 1st to take yet another victory! It was perhaps a crucial point in the championship with Billy now confirmed as a championship favourite!

At the halfway stage of the championship things were looking good for Monger, but he was about to see the remaining threat from the rookie drivers at round four, Larkhall. After another pole position for final one, reigning Welsh Champion Robbie Gallier was Monger’s opposition for victory. The pair traded places on a number of occasions before Gallier did everything needed to hold off Monger and get victory.

In final two Gallier had a terrible opening lap, leaving fellow rookie Jack Evans to challenge championship leader Billy Monger. Billy played the long game with Evans and pushed him away from the pack before sneaking through on the last lap to take victory. Sounds familiar right? With Knott and Wooder both having bad races the penultimate round resented a chance for Billy to take the championship win!

Clay Pigeon was the location for round five and Billy was now the comfortable championship leader with a championship potentially up for grabs before the last round! Wooder and Knott both needed Monger to have bad finals for once. Up until that point Billy’s worst result in a final was 4th with Billy taking a total of 7 out of 8 podiums!

Flying with confidence that record was not about to stop their either! Billy won both finals at Clay, the first final was a comfortable victory, but final two Wooder had led all the way up until the last lap before Billy slipped through to take his fourth final victory of the season and the championship win!

It’s rare to see such consistency in a class that is renowned for being so close and despite not being the top seed Billy had gone five rounds with a total of five podiums and four wins! He had not only become a British Champion but a very worthy one too, proving he had a bright future ahead of him!

The last round at Buckmore Park was a complete wash out and despite not even needing to win Billy still finished the finals in 4th and 3rd place to end his season where he belonged. On the podium! As you’ll see in the below video he only just missed out on victory too.

In the end Billy took the championship with a total of 1237 points. Wooder was 2nd was 1212 points and Knott was 3rd with 1203 points.

It’s rare to see a driver at Billy’s tender age make no mistakes throughout the season! In total he had two 4th place finishes, four 3rd place finishes, two second place finishes and four wins!

He was a truly deserved champion. And we all know the successful years that followed.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

