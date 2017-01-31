Who are the candidates for the CIK-FIA Academy?

With entries now open for this years CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy we take a look at some possible contenders for Team Great Britain. With Callum Bradshaw becoming the first ever Brit to win the coveted title last year the 2017 drivers will have big shoes to fill, with fellow Brit Oliver Clarke finishing 7th.

The CIK-FIA Academy is a series which sees various ASN’s from around Europe put forward drivers to represent them in a completely level play field championship. Other drivers outside of Europe also enter the series too.

All drivers use identical OTK chassis and Vortex OKJ engines in a three round championship that follows the CIK-FIA European Championships. It is a series that could lead you to the big time should you follow in Bradshaw’s footsteps, who is now a Factory driver for CRG.

One change to the Academy this year is not only the age, but also the fact it will clash with the CIK-FIA European OKJ Championship. I’d imagine this means any drivers doing that series will not apply, judging by the recent WSK event I’d see the following drivers not applying:

Harry Thompson

Zak O’Sullivan

Jonny Edgar

Dexter Patterson

Bray Kenneally

All would make great candidates and may still apply, but if we were to take them out of the equation here’s some drivers who I think could be in the running for the CIK-FIA Academy.

In alphabetical order

Alex Simmonds

Alex has just come off the back of a win at PFI in a field of over 60 Junior X30 drivers. Despite just moving up to the class ‘Simmo’ has not been short of pace or confidence even in tricky conditions. He was a revelation in the IAME Cadet class last year and caused a few upsets with his fantastic performances in LGM and Super One. His race craft is what impresses me most and in a championship just three rounds long he may have some of the key attributes needed to challenge for podiums.

Angus Moulsdale

Angus has a year of Junior X30 racing under his belt and also some European experience in the X30 Euro Series. He was particularly impressive last year at Kartmasters where he finished 10th and in the X30 Euro Series finale he was 6th. The young Scot could be ready for a title assault this year!

Jonny Wilkinson

Jonny has a fantastic season in 2016 taking it to the Fusion and AIM drivers under the KMS outfit. He finished 3rd in Super One and 4th in LGM and has already been quick in the early stages of his Junior career. In his very first race he got fastest lap at Whilton Mill, is that a sign of the quick progress he could make in the OKJ class?

Joseph Taylor

The Vice British Cadet Champion has jumped up to the Junior classes for 2017 and could be in the running for the CIK-FIA Academy if he applies. Given all his credentials in Cadets would he be able to reflect similar results to Oliver Clarke in 2016 who eventually finished 7th in the Championship. Taylor has recently made an interesting switch over to the Fullerton chassis.

Harry Platten

Turning 14 in January, Harry will be one of the oldest drivers eligible for the series. Harry was the Vice British Champion in 2015 in the Junior X30 class, he didn’t Super One last year but he did get his ticket to the IAME International final where he finished 17th. He’s got the experience required for the CIK-FIA Academy.

Reggie Duhy

Reggie may have just jumped out of Cadets, but he is already turning heads on the club scene with great results at Whilton Mill and PFI. He’s been seriously quick despite just jumping up to the Junior X30 and has a great attitude and race craft. His recent 2nd place at Whilton Mill was particularly impressive considering he started from 25th on the grid.

So there are just a few candidates who I think could be in the running, but should they not apply who else may be likely to fill the team? Well I’m sure Abbi Pulling would be a popular choice among many around the paddock, despite it being a huge jump up she’s rated very highly by many and could rise to the challenge. Josh Rattican‘s turn of pace last year saw him take 5th in the British Cadet Championship and like many of his rivals he has also jumped up to the Junior class this year.

I’m sure there’s many other drivers out there who are more than capable of making the team, but who will the MSA choose? Entries close on the 9th February 2017.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

