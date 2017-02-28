Champion: The Story of a Kart Racer Book Review

“Robbie Richards is a racing driver with a dream.” are the first words you will read on the cover of “Champion: the Story of Kart Racer”, a new book which was recently released in paperback. Aimed at 8-13 year olds, it’s the fictional story of a young driver as he makes his way in karting. With vivid descriptions and lots of technical detail, combined with exciting illustrations to bring it all to life there is much that will engage the serious racer and casual reader alike.

The book was written by Thomas Horton when he was 13 years old, having just finished three seasons of competing in Honda Cadets and so the descriptions of the sights and sounds of racing come from first-hand experience and have a real sense of authenticity about them. With two teachers as parents, Thomas was also keen to make his book as educational as possible and so it includes lots of footnotes explaining all of the technical terminology (often in a light-hearted way) along with using vocabulary which both engages and encourages reluctant readers. The detailed descriptions of the tracks and their environs – which allow imagination to set the scene – are supported by the very talented 18 year-old Emma Murphy’s illustrations which really help to being the characters themselves to life. It’s a good read of around 100 pages and a must for any young racer’s bookshelf.

Now 14 years old, Thomas has moved on from karting and will be racing in the BRSCC Fiesta Junior Championship this year. He hopes that sales of the book will be able to contribute to racing funds as he is otherwise almost entirely reliant on sponsorship. Some of the profits from the book will also be donated to the East Anglia Children’s Hospices, which Thomas supports.

The book has been available on Kindle since May 2016, and was released in paperback in January 2017. You can find it to purchase by searching on Amazon, or by visiting Thomas’s website

