CIK-FIA Academy – The Ones to Watch

With the MSA revealing the British team for this year’s CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy yesterday in Josh Rattican and Will Orton, we look at the rest of the grid and who will be their toughest opponents at the head of the field.

Sami Meguetounif – 5th in 2017 Academy Trophy

Sami Meguetounif returns to this year’s championship as the highest seed and will have nothing less than a win in his targets for 2018. The French driver had an impressive 2017 all around, finishing as the Vice Champion at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals as well as the French Championship. He’s got experience in the OK Junior class and if he’s successful he will become the first ever French driver to win the title.

Luca Leistra – 3rd in 2017 Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

In terms of nations the strongest team in my opinion is Belgium. The combination of Luca Leistra and Kobe Pauwels is lethal, but having a good teammate will make not necessarily help win you the title when the lights go green. Sami, being the championship favourite, will be concerned to see Luca’s name appear on the entry list. The Belgian is a former BNL Karting Series champion and stood on the podium at last year’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals finishing just behind Megeutounif. In my opinion he is one of the rising stars in the sport so watch this space!

Jak Crawford – 2016 Florida Winter Tour Champion

The United States have a pretty disappointing track record in the CIK-FIA Academy. Their best result came in 2016 when Jagger Jones finished 14th in the championship, which is surprising for a nation who do well when it comes to IAME and Rotax World events. This year I think that will change with Jak Crawford entering the Trophy. His racing CV in the States alone is hugely impressive, along with his Florida Winter Tour title he has taken podiums at the Supernationals and has stood on championship podiums including the SKUSA Pro Tour. His 6th place at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals last year proved he is just as quick in Europe so definitely keep an eye out for him!

Suleiman Zanfari – 9th in 2017 Academy Trophy

Suleiman returns to the championship this year as the second highest seed after finishing 9th last season. The Moroccan had impressive results and if not for the disappointment of round two he certainly would have challenged for a top three spot in the championship. Away from the DNF at Le Mans Suleiman took a 7th at Alaharma and 8th at Genk. There’s no doubt he’ll be back to improve this year and I’d be surprised if he is not on the podium at least once.

Kobe Pauwels – Current BMC championship leader

As previously mentioned Kobe Pauwels completes what is probably the strongest nation line up in the Academy this year with the Belgian partnering Luca Leistra. Kobe is back for another season after finishing 14th in last year’s championship. He had a brilliant start to the season at Genk, which was no surprise given his experience there, but quickly fell away perhaps due to a mixture of luck and experience. But this year Kobe will be back stronger and has looked good over the winter winning the first round of the Belgian Max Challenge (BMC) and was strong at the BNL Rotax Golden Trophy where he qualified pole for the Pre-Final. He and Luca together have the ability to work as a team off track and fight for race victories, if not the championship!

Written by Chris McCarthy

