CIK-FIA European Junior Championship Preview

The CIK-FIA European Championships kick off this weekend with the OK Junior, OK and KZ classes out at Sarno, Italy to officially kick things off for the CIK calendar. In this preview we’ll take a look at the ones to watch in the OK Junior class.

After the rule changes to age limits in the Junior class earlier this year, a ton of Junior drivers were forced to move up to the Senior class. To give you an idea of how that has changed things the top seed heading into the series is Gillian Henrion (FRA) who was 21st in last yers championship. Given that, he’ll have to be one to watch, the French driver is racing with the CRG-SPA outfit.

Ilya Morozov

Ilya Morozov (SWE) was 23rd in last years championship but has since taken a huge step forward and is now classed as one of the top drivers. The Swede got off to a good start in the WSK Super Master Series with top five finishes at rounds one and two but fell away dramatically in the second half of the season. He may not be in form, but I don’t think he can be discounted this season.

Andrea Rosso

The champion of the afore mentioned WSK Super Master Series was the Italian Andrea Rosso. The Baby Race driver took a podium at round one and a win at round two and consistent results in the following two helped him to the title. Starting on home territory I think he could start well this weekend!

Kas Haverkort

Kas Haverkort (NED) was 3rd in last years CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy which surely makes him one to watch this year. He’s not had the best of starts to this year but showed glimpses of brilliance in the WSK Super Master Series.

The Brits

Harry Thompson

Harry has certainly got to be one of the favourites for this years title. He’ll have plenty of people routing for him after an impressive start to 2017 with 3rd in the WSK Super Master Series and a win at the 22nd Winter Cup! He’s showed he can win races and in a championship just five rounds long, that’s what the eventual champion will have to do!

Jonny Edgar

Jonny finished an impressive 10th in the WSK Super Master Series and will be hoping for a better result in the European Championship. The Forza Racing driver has been hugely quick at times, but has not had the luck he has deserved. Certainly, one to watch!

Dexter Patterson

Similar to Jonny, Dexter has showed flashes of brilliance in the OK Junior class so far this year. He’s had to face coming through from the back on a number of occasions so won’t be short of overtaking practice going into the European’s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the top ten regularly this year.

Zak O’Sullivan

In terms of the WSK Super Master Series, Zak did very well to finish 9th and it was a result many wouldn’t have seen coming. One reason he did that was how good he was at picking up points. He was consistent for most of the season and the points brought him to 9th. Expect something similar in the European’s.

Chris Lulham

If I’m honest I see Chris Lulham as a confirmed title contender. He was so unfortunate not to win or at least get a podium at the 22nd Winter Cup and has been on the wrong end of incidents in races since. If the bad luck is behind him then expect Chris to win races!

Written by Chris McCarthy

