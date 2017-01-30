Harry Thompson off to a flyer at Adria

Last weekend saw the official start of the 2017 International Karting Calendar as the WSK Champions Cup at Adria. The Champion Cup is a one off event which prepares drivers for the WSK Super Master Series, a series that kicks off at Adria (ITA) this weekend!

The Champions Cup always sees new faces to the paddock along with drivers moving teams and classes. There was a strong British presence with ten drivers entered in total and as a whole it was an impressive showing considering most were new to the paddock or had moved up classes.

OK Junior – Thompson and O’Sullivan in the top 10!

Five Brits had entered into a OK Junior field that stood at 60 drivers despite recent CIK rule changes. However, those changes meant the experience in the field wasn’t so great and there were a lot of new faces. As predicted Ilya Morozov (RUS) was a front runner right from the off, the Ward Racing driver came in as the top seed from the European Championship and after qualifying 2nd after the heats, he won his Pre Final to put himself on the front row for the Final alongside Marius Zug.

In the Final itself it didn’t take long for Morozov to be joined by his compatriot and teammate, Pavel Bulanstev and they started to work together. Behind Gillian Henrion (FRA) and Zug, were trying to do the same but were not quite getting the same effect. Looking further back, Harry Thompson had made a fantastic start from p11 to get himself into 5th, but now 1.9 seconds behind he’d need a battle to have any chance of catching.

With around three laps to go Henrion passed Bulanstev and caught Morozov with one lap to go. But Morozov defended perfectly and took a deserved win with Henrion and Bulanstev joining him on the podium. Harry Thompson was able to hold off the challenges of Gomez Gutierrez to take an impressive 5th on debut. It wasn’t quite the win Jewiss did on his debut last year, but it’s hard to remember that this is Harry’s first race out of Cadets and when you take that into account it’s a hugely impressive result!

Zak O’Sullivan was also having his first race out of Cadets and was arguably the surprise package. Team mate to Thompson, he was only one tenth off in pace and after an average start O’Sullivan recovered smartly to finish 8th place! I have to admit I was pleasantly surprised! Jonny Edgar was the hard charger making over 15 places to get into the top 10, but he received a 10 second penalty post race for his front fairing dropping him to 21st place. That said, Edgar’s pace makes him one to watch for the WSK Super Master Series. Dexter Patterson lined up 19th for the Final, but never made it past 3 laps to end his season opener early and things were even worse for Luca Griggs who didn’t make the Final after an incident in the Pre Final.

Full Result:

1st Ilya Morozov (RUS)

2nd Gillian Henrion (FRA)

3rd Pavel Bulanstev (RUS)

5th Harry Thompson (GBR)

8th Zak O’Sullivan (GBR)

21st Jonny Edgar (GBR)

32nd Dexter Patterson (GBR)

DNQ Luca Griggs (GBR)

OK – Novalak just misses out on podium

As expected reigning European and World Champion, Pedro Hiltbrand was on top form and now with the Tony Kart Racing Team he was keen to kick off his relationship with a win! However, it was Karol Basz who went unbeaten in the heats with both drivers set to start on pole in their respected Pre Finals. Those races saw the new kids on the block rise to the fore with Noah Milell and Ulysse De Pauw taking the victories. Basz could only managed 4th with Hiltbrand finishing 2nd in his Pre Final.

The Final itself was a hectic one! There were up to ten drivers battling for the lead at one time with the lead changes on several occasions. The WSK has always been kind to Lorenzo Travisanutto who was one again one fire charging through from p10, David Vidales, Paavo Tonteri and Isac Blomqvist were also all flying through the field! At the front Hiltbrand hit the front on lap passing Sami Taoufik, but Taoufik was in no mood to follow the World Champ and retook the lead three laps later. The race was really hotting up as Hiltbrand came back through on lap 12 and it was at this point where the major changing point in the race came.

Just two laps after Hiltbrand started his second spell in the lead, Travisanutto started to put pressure on Taoufik who was not going to give up his second place easy. This allowed Hiltbrand to escape and take a comfortable victory whilst the pack behind was now separated. Travisanutto would take an impressive 2nd with De Pauw 3rd. Taoufik ended his race in the barriers, but walked away from the incident seemingly okay.

Clement Novalak had a solid weekend and picked up where he left off in 2016. Solid heats and Pre Final put him 6th on the grid for the Final and he converted that into a 4th place and he was just 1.8 seconds off a podium. Kiern Jewiss had a really impressive weekend, he showed fantastic pace and race craft but was unfortunately excluded from the Final for a ‘ban manoeuvre’. It seemed a bit harsh to me and it cruelly took away his 9th place finish.

Fin Kenneally didn’t have the best of weekends to start his Senior career, but it was far from a disaster as he made the Final and finished 20th place. Limited testing then mechanical issues in qualifying put him on the back foot, he had the pace to run at the front but not enough time to get there. That’s racing for you, he’ll be back!

Full result:

1st Pedro Hiltbrand (ESP)

2nd Lorenzo Travisanutto (ITA)

3rd Ulysse De Pauw (BEL)

4th Clement Novalak (GBR)

20th Fin Kenneally (GBR)

DSQ Kiern Jewiss (GBR)

KZ2 – Pex brothers on the podium!

It was a fascinating site as the KZ2 Final grid saw the two Pex Brothers (Jorrit and Stan) lining up in the front row with the support of Max Verstappen who was watching on from the circuit. There had been some action packed races in the heats and Pre Finals, but the final was not quite the same spectacle. The younger Pex Brother, Stan, had a fantastic start and would go on to take a lights to flag victory. His challenger looked to be Matteo Vigano, now in the Tony Kart racing Team, but he had been feeling ill all week and retired from the final with a mechanical problem. However Stan’s teammate, Flavio Camponeschi, kept him honest throughout the final despite never mounting a serious challenge. Jorrit Pex would round off the podium in 3rd. The most impressive performance came from Jeremy Iglesias, the French man had started pole for the Pre Final but retired deep into the race as one of his wheels fell off. In the Final, clearly fired up, he drove from 25th to 5th!

Tom Joyner didn’t have the weekend he would have hoped for as he ended with a 12th place in the Final. His weekend started with a 13th in qualifying, but great performances in the heats put him 7th for the Pre Final. An unfortunate Pre Final saw him finish 11th place and he was never quite able to get going properly in the Final. We all know his capabilities and I’m sure he’ll be back on top form for the start of the WSK Super Master Series this weekend!

Full result:

1st Stan Pex (NLD)

2nd Flavio Camponeschi (ITA)

3rd Jorrit Pex (NLD)

12th Tom Joyner (GBR)

60 Mini – Bray Kenneally in the top 10!

Over 100 drivers were entered into a fiercely competitive 60 Mini class and come Sunday afternoon we had been narrowed down to just 34 drivers for the Final, which included the sole Brit Bray Kenneally. The Final itself was a very entertaining race with seven drivers in contention for the win heading into the latter stages. One driver included in that battle was Nikita Bedrin, the Russian racing with Baby Race had started way back in 18th place but was able to get himself in contention for the win and eventually onto the podium. By the flag the top 7 were covered by less than a second and a few changes on the last lap saw pole sitter Alfio Spina take victory from Gabriele Mini and Bedrin.

Bray Kenneally was making his debut in the class and in European competition with the Energy Team. He had to learn a new class, new track and new chassis all at the same time and with limited tim to do it he was playing catch up right from the off. He started with 47th in Qualifying but was busy passing in the heats and classified an impressive 17th by the end. Two more places were made in his Pre Final as he finished 7th and from there Bray was able to make four places in the Final to finish 10th. One thing Bray struggled with was respect from other drivers. Anytime he’d make a move they’d pass him straight back, this happened over and over again in the finals and that stopped him making the progress he had at times. I guess it’s easy to understand, he’s brand new to the class no drivers know who he is yet, once Bray has one good finish in the WSK series that’ll all change and the really good results will come!

Full Result:

1st Alfio Spina (ITA)

2nd Gabriele Mini (ITA)

3rd Nikita Bedrin (RUS)

10th Bray Kenneally (GBR)

WSK Super Master Series Round 1 – Adria

This weekend see’s the WSK Super Master Series kick off this weekend and there are 11 Brits heading out to try and get their WSK Series off to a good start.

OK Junior – 60 entries

Harry Thompson (GBR)

Zak O’Sullivan (GBR)

Jonny Edgar (GBR)

Dexter Patterson (GBR)

Luca Griggs (GBR)

OK – 52 entries

Callum Bradshaw (GBR)

Kiern Jewiss (GBR)

Fin Kenneally (GBR)

Clement Novalak (GBR)

KZ2 – 51 entries

Tom Joyner (GBR)

60 Mini – 89 entries

Bray Kenneally (GBR)

