i-Laps™ – The telemetry in your hands

iLaps is the first and only telemetry system designed for smartphones can detect all the information you need during your sessions on track without expensive and complex telemetry stuffs. A real system for data reporting and sharing in the palm of your hand.

“The steering wheels are like smartphones!”

N. Rosberg, Formula 1 world champion 2016

In sport, the improvement is obtained from the analysis of mistakes, especially in motorsport where you race on the milliseconds and you have to deal with a number of variables often do not directly attributable to the driver, but his mechanical means.

To improve, whether it is to compete in amateur and professional, it is essential a system of detection system of performance practical and intuitive. iLaps interfaces with the SIGMA (Sports GPS Interface Mobile Armour): practical dashboard water and shock resistant and equipped with a GPS which works at a frequency of 50 Hz, able to ensure a margin of error of less than one meter (compared with 20 meters of the traditional GPS).

Absolute performance is the result of the improvement of driver and mechanical means, and it is for this goal that iLaps is able to offer even a worthy support and help of the vehicle set-up, two or four wheels. IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) is a system that detects the longitudinal and lateral movements thanks to gyroscopes and accelerometers at 9 axes. Used in conjunction with GPS provides data on pitch, roll and yaw with a tolerance of 0.06° that will help you understand the optimal set-up trim. Once you have made the appropriate changes, save your set-up, in order to compare the data of behavior and improve your lap times.

iLaps does not require any software to be used: the data collected during track sessions will be transmitted to the cloud, with the ability to access them from any device with internet connection (PC, Mac or smartphone). You can also create your own section of www.I-LAPS.com/YourName and compare your times with your friends and give/get advice on how to improve your performance. Don’t worry about your competitors/teams: all wireless data transmissions are protected and you choose who can access your data. The iLaps app (available for Apple and Android) is fully customizable and extremely user-friendly, thanks to its interface “drag & drop.”

Want to try iLaps exclusively? We are looking for 1,000 testers to continue developing our product, in return you can buy the product at a discounted price of more than 70%! Signing up is easy: go to www.I-LAPS.com and fill out the form in the appropriate section.

