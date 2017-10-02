IAME International Final 2017 Ones to Watch – Mini X30

The IAME International Final provisional entry list was recently released with a whopping 460 drivers entered into what could be classified as the biggest karting event in the World! With 280 drivers entered in the Junior and Senior classes alone it’s an event that requires a huge amount of consistency and faultless driving along with a bit of luck. The amount of possible winners in each class is so extensive that we’ve decided to break it down class by class with a ones to watch article being released on kartingmagazine.com every day this week!

We start today with X30 Mini, a new class for 2017. The IAME International Final will see the second event for the X30 Mini Cup with the first taking place earlier in the year at the IAME International Open.

Drivers Entered – 34

Countries represented – 16

Diego LaRoque – Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals Champion 2016

The young American Diego LaRoque will certainly play a part in this year’s event. Diego won last year’s Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Sarno and has since jumped up to the X30 Mini class. Competing in this years X30 Euro Series against more experienced drivers Diego finished on the podium twice at Salbris and at Castelletto which took him to an impressive 4th in the championship. The PDB Racing driver knows what it takes to win events at this level and having made so much progress in the Mini class already, I think he can be a big contender.

Bart Ploeg – Vice Champion, X30 Euro Series 2017

My second one to watch is Bart Ploeg. The young Dutch driver has had a brilliant season becoming Vice Champion in the X30 Euro Series. Finishing just ten points behind his country man, Bart took a win at round one, Genk, and ended his season with a 2nd place. Bart also competed at the IAME International Open earlier in the year. He’s come one leaps and bounds throughout 2017 and if luck his on his side he could very easily stand on the top step.

Maximus Mayer – X30 Euro Series 2017, 3rd

Next on the list is Maximus Mayer. The Spaniard has had a good season in the X30 Euro Series beating LaRoque to 3rd in the championship. Maximus was 3rd in last years Spanish championship and although this will be a completely new challenge to him on his day he can beat the best in the World.

Ugo Ugochukwu – IAME International Open Champion 2017

Ugo to many will be the favourite for this event. Winning the IAME International Open earlier this year got his season off to a perfect start and his only appearance in the X30 Euro Series at Wackersdorf saw him take a perfect score on Sunday with a win in both the Pre-Final and Final. He’s a former Florida Winter Tour Champion so has plenty of experience and wins under his belt going into the Finals.

Mathys Cappuccio – Sole French driver in Mini class

The sole French driver in the field is Mathys Cappuccio. As expected in other classes there are lots of drivers preparing to race on home soil, 103 to be exact, so it was a surprise to see just one in Mini X30. My knowledge on Mathys is very limited but I imagine he’ll have plenty of experience around the Le Mans circuit which won’t be the case for many of his competitors. To go with that he’ll certainly have the support of the home crowd.

Tomorrow will be previewing the X30 Junior class.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of The RaceBox & ECR Photo

Like this article? Then check these out:

IAME International Final 2016 Review

IAME International Final 2016 Videos