Dexter Patterson: I am very pleased to be racing with the BirelART Factory Team

At this weekend’s WSK Champions Cup former British Cadet Champion, Dexter Patterson, will make his debut with the BirelART Factory Team after signing with them late last year.

Dexter had a great Cadet career winning both Super One and Formula Kart Stars titles, before moving up to the Mini Max class last year. Dexter didn’t have the best start to his 2016 season, but his move to Strawberry Racing saw him have a turn in pace which inevitably brought better results.

He was able to win the MSA Kartmasters British Kart Grand Prix, but couldn’t manage higher than 5th in Super One. However that mid season improvement clearly didn’t go unnoticed with Dexter catching the attention of BirelART.

“We were invited to test with BirelART and, following a successful day on track, the team offered me a place as a Factory Driver with a great package. Despite budget constraints this package has given me the opportunity to race in Europe in 2017.”

The young Scot will head out to compete on the World stage this year in the OK Junior class in what are arguably the toughest championships in the World.

“I feel very privileged to be racing in the WSK Super Master Series and the CIK-FIA European Junior Championship as they have some of the best drivers in the World!”

Dexter’s first race will be this weekend in the WSK Champion Cup. I don’t know how well prepared Dexter is for the event, but he’s making the same jump up as fellow Brit Jonny Edgar. The BirelART chassis did very good in the hands of Caio Collett last year who finished 4th in the WSK Super Master Series, but I’m not expecting those kind of results straight away. If he stays out of trouble he should get a decent result this weekend! We asked Jonny how it feels to be joining such a well known team within the Karting industry.

“I am really pleased to be racing as part of the BirelART Factory Team because they are a very experienced and well known team throughout the Motorsport world. I am looking forward to helping the team further develop their chassis and we are hoping to achieve some top results. We have already shown some great pace in testing despite being new to the tracks, kart and engine.”

So what about racing in the UK? I imagine he’d be back for the CIK-FIA World Championships at PFI, but what about Super One or Kartmasters?

“We hope to compete in the UK this year if our already busy calendar allows. There are many different junior classes in the UK at the moment but I’m hoping by next year the race options will be a bit clearer.”

I for one hope to see Dexter back in the UK, but part of that decision will of course lay with the team. I was never a factory driver myself, so my last question was how does it feel? Especially at Dexter’s tender age of 13 years old.

“I feel very prepared and ready for the new challenges that face me in the 2017 season and I’m looking forward to my first race of the year.”

You can follow the progress of Dexter and all the Brits at this weekend’s WSK Champions Cup right here on #kartingmag as we will bring daily updates!

It’ll be interesting to see how he gets on this weekend!

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

