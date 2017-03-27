Eight Moore Racing Drivers prepare for the Super 4 Championship

Sam Moore started karting as a child in 1994, 23 years later he has just started his own team alongside his younger brother, Tom Moore. The Moore brothers will be taking their eight KZ2 drivers around the UK to take part in the Super 4 Championship in 2017. We caught up with Sam before the first round of Super 4 at Fulbeck which took place last weekend, to find out his full karting history and where he sees their team going over the coming years.

Tell us a bit more about your karting career so far?

“I always loved motorsport as a young child. Then Dad turned up one night with an Allkart Cadet kart on the roof rack of his van! We went to a dis-used road and spent time getting used to the kart for a month. We then went to a novice practice day at Rowrah in 1994 and the rest is pretty much history!”

“I did cadets for 4 years, then moved into Junior TKM in 1999. After that I went into Junior Gearbox in 2000 and into 125 open (KZ1) as it was then in 2002/03.”

“We were competitive in cadets, I won a round of Champions of the Future at Rye House in 1998. In Junior TKM we were again competitive but didn’t do Super One. I was a front runner in Junior Gearbox and worked my way up to the top in seniors (gearbox).”

“I stopped karting in 2011 as I wasn’t completely enjoying racing to be honest, I tended to put too much pressure on myself to win which took the fun out of it. I came back for fun in 2014 and competed in Super 4 which I throughly enjoyed. I loved racing with a change of attitude and I loved helping drivers who are now big names such as Henry Easthope, Dan Kelly and Sam Webster. In 2014 I also won the Gearbox Grand Prix which took place at Fulbeck and took the GP plate which was an incredible feeling!”

“Now I am getting a buzz from running a team with Tom and been able to help drivers improve their performances and driving.”

Tom didn’t do as much karting as Sam, but attended most meetings with the family. His attention turned to the mechanic and engineering side of the sport. Both of the Moore brothers raced for Andy Fairless Racing for 20 years!

“Growing up watching Andy Fairless Racing build as a front running karting team I knew from a small age that if I ever got a chance in my life to have my own team then I would give 100%. I spent many hours at Andy Fairless’s workshop learning how karts were best prepared and maintained. With my current job being a maintenance engineer and serving 12 years in that job I have learnt my craft and have a great background to progress with a race team.” – Tom Moore

Moore Racing officially started at the second Round of Super 4/NFK last year. “We always enjoyed helping and developing drivers in the past. This was an opportunity we felt we had to take”. They have come a long way to now having 8 drivers signed up to their team all ready to try and get the best results in Super 4 this year!

Moore Racing drivers for 2017

Adam Rusling (11th at round one)

Chad Shiner (4th at round one)

Greg Dickens (16th at round one)

Matt Sherwen (5th at round one)

Miles Murphy (3rd on the grid at round one)

Paul Sleight (14th at round one)

Pete Britcliffe (5th on the grid at round one)

Shane Daly (6th on the grid at round one)

“Our expectations for this year are very simple, everyone tries their very best! To improve their basic skills and techniques. As a team we don’t have expectations as such, we just hope that the work which has been done and work to be done in the future stands all our drivers in good stead. In terms of numbers we hope to get as many as we can in to the top 10.” Sam Moore

“So far our pre-season testing has gone very well, we had a few hiccups with a couple of new members but we were soon back on track at the Shenington winter series. Its going to be very hard to finish in the top 10 this year however my outright aim is to win the championship. If we can secure a couple of winning rounds and get at least 2 of our drivers in the top 5 and 4 drivers in the top ten then we have done extremely well. We hope to bring the two older driver in our team somewhere close too if not a top 10 finish in at least one round.” Tom Moore

Sam has experience at every single track on the Super 4 calendar this year and not just in terms of having driven at every track, he has actually won at every single track!

2017 Super 4 calendar:

Round 1 – 25th/26th March, Fulbeck

Round 2 – 16th April, GYG

Round 3 – 13th/14th May, Kimbolton

Round 4 – 11th June, Rowrah

Round 5 – 15th/16th July, Shenington

Round 6 – 6th August, Forest Edge

Round 7 – 7th/8th October, Kimbolton

“My favourite track on the calendar has to be Rowrah! The amount of laps and time spent at Rowrah gave me the basic platform to be able to achieve as much as I have done.”

The championship Moore racing would enter this year was always going to have to be between Super 4 and Super One. There was 31 KZ entries in Super 4 last year, compared to just nine in Super One “The Super 4 championship is massively underrated, yet I believe it is the best in this country for KZ. To me Super 4 was the championship to win.”

Looking ahead to the next few years Sam seems very positive on the teams progression.

“Honestly, as a team, just to be as successful as possible, wherever that takes us. Maybe venture outside of the KZ class as we do have young lads of our own who are keen and interested in karting. Personally my goal is to be able to develop every driver who drives for Moore Racing to become the very best they can.”

One of Moore Racing Drivers, Shane Daly (IRL), raced with the team at the ABKC O-plate at Rowrah earlier this month. He drove fantastically well all weekend. He qualified on pole, won both heats, and the Pre-Final! Sadly an incident in the final meant he missed out on the O-plate, but I watched Shane’s performance and his talent was unmissable. I’d be surprised if he doesn’t make multiple podium appearances this year.

Shane has a great history in the sport and has mainly raced in the Rotax classes in recent years. He’s competed in both the Super One and Irish National Championships, he’s raced in the Rotax Euro Challenge too and has made two appearances at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals representing Ireland. In 2012 Shane was 33rd and in 2015 he was an impressive 12th place! Ahead of the season he commented:

“I was quite new to KZ Karting when I joined Moore racing but both Sam and Tom have helped accelerate my progress immensely! It is a credit to the boys how fast the team has grown and I can not wait to get the 2017 championship underway.” – Shane Daly

The first round of Super 4 took place this weekend at Fulbeck. All 8 drivers learnt something and everyone took a positive away from the weekend. Unfortunately the final didn’t go to plan for a few drivers, however Chad Shiner took 4th and Matt Sherwen 5th.

“Overall we have had a brilliant weekend. Not every result gone our way but Moore Racing isn’t going anywhere!! We are learning fast but not as fast as our competitors are learning about us! – Sam Moore

“Team, team manager, brother, partnership, new drivers, old drivers, new friends, old friends, determination, dedication, sleepless nights, late nights into early mornings, two jobs, passion, precision, preparation, new beginnings, challenges, stress, money worries, short time frame, AFR – all there help past and present, winter testing, no family time, bad times, good times, blood, sweat, tears. Highlight of the weekend watching Peter Britcliffe lift his visor after taking 3rd in a heat and seeing him cry. Chuffed and emotional times. Finally my childhood dream come true this weekend and I loved every minute of it. Thanks everyone” – Tom Moore

We wish the team the best of luck for 2017!

Sam’s 5-1

5 words to describe yourself?

Honest

Approachable

Grounded

Enthusiastic

Happy

4 favourite tracks?

Rowrah

Kimbolton

Forest Edge

Little Rissington

3 drivers that have inspired you?

Jenson Button

Alex Zanardi

Mark Walker

2 memorable moments in your career?

2008 Super 4 champion

2010, Super 4, round 1 – at forest edge. 19th on grid for final and went onto win by 2 seconds on 10 laps.

1 goal for the future?

To be as successful as Andy Fairless Racing with Moore Racing.

Written by Bethanie Lawson

Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson Photography

Like this article? Then check out all our other race reports here:

Mark Baines Motorsport – The fastest growing team in British karting

KZ Onboard – Winter Cup 2016 – Lonato