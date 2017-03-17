Interviews on the new GPK Series

Hear the thoughts of team managers, Mike Spencer (Global Karting) and Ashlee Whiteman (Wavertree Motorsport) on the launch of the new GPK Series this week.

Both Mike and Ashlee give their thoughts on the series as a whole and how they thing it will do this year. Also included in the interview is Karting magazine Editor Chris McCarthy who was also at the launch.

You can also hear from Daytona Motorsport CEO, Charles Graham below who talks about the GPK Series, FKS and how to win the championship.