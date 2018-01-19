Jac Maybin: My 5 best karting memories

Jac Maybin has just announced he will sadly be leaving Karting to graduate into the JCW Mini Challenge. Although a miss to karting, it’s hard to deny this is a fantastic opportunity for a young talent who has mostly found himself racing on the club scene. There were times when Jac was able to race on the big stage at events including LGM, Kartmasters and the IAME International Final. With that in mind we decided to speak to Jac about some of those memories.

Here’s a list of Jac’s five best karting memeories!

5. LGM Series Podiums at GYG and PFI

Jac had many strong performances in the LGM Series which included podiums in both 2016 and 2017. In 2016 Jac was racing in the highly competitive X30 Junior class which saw over 60 entries at some stages of the championship. To make it into the A Final was often a goal for most given the championships classic race format, but Jac managed to make the podium on two occasions at GYG and PFI.

4. LGM Series pole position at Whilton Mill

A year later and now in Senior X30 Jac put in perhaps his best performance racing in the championship by taking pole position at Whilton Mill against the likes of Oliver Hodgson and Mark Litchfield. That was an achievement in itself, to finish 3rd in the final was just as impressive. The grid in LGM last year may have decreased slightly but it had around 20 drivers capable of finishing on the podium which always made the racing entertaining. Going toe to toe with a multiple British Champion and World Champion is something I’d always look back on with pride if I were Jac.

3. Pole position on Senior X30 debut

Jac’s debut in the Senior X30 class came around six months prior to the afore mentioned LGM Series podium. It was at Whilton Mill, the track Jac had been both Vice Champion and Champion at in the two years leading up to 2017. With plenty of experience Jac was always going to be confident, but in a packed grid of 33 drivers many didn’t expect such a big impact early on. A win in his very first race followed by an 8th and 9th in the other heats put Jac pole position for the final!

As for the race itself Jac almost won it up until a confusion with the last lap board saw him gift the win to Gus Lawrence. Although slightly disappointed it was a huge positive heading into the season.

2. IAME International Final 2016

The IAME International Final was certainly an event where Jac was able to make a name for himself worldwide. The end result may not have been what he would have hoped for but his performances up until that point were excellent. A front runner throughout qualifying and the heats Jac managed to classify 4th out of a staggering 130 drivers! Starting 4th in the Pre Final Jac hit the front after just two corners and in an entertaining race featuring the World’s best he fought hard to eventually roll home in 4th place. In the final itself, Jac showed he was in Le Mans to win puting in some fantastic overtakes to eventually get himself in a comfortable 3rd halfway through the race with the two leaders only a kart length or so away. However, it was at this point engine problems started creeping in which dropped Jac into a scrap for 4th. The battle was intense and unfortunately saw Jac coming off the track in an incident with Owen Byatt at turn one.

An unfortunate end to what had been an almost perfect weekend up until that weekend. For a driver with little British Championship experience and absolutely no European racing under his belt, it was very impressive!

Watch the final down below

1. Junior X30 Kartmasters Podium 2016

However, despite all of the above the weekend that Jac will remember the most is his 2016 Kartmasters campaign in Junior X30. In a 42 strong field Jac was never far from the front with the BKC Racing driver taking three wins in his four heats followed by a 2nd place. This unsurprisingly left Jac on pole position for the Pre Final where he went on to finish 2nd after a brilliant battle with teammates Callum Bradshaw and Sam McDonnell along with the World Champion that year, Oliver York.

The final itself was even more entertaining. Jac found himself breaking away with teammate McDonnell before being joined by both Bradshaw and York for a three lap shootout. It was at this point Jac dropped to 4th but biding his time he was soon back up to 3rd with the last lap board out. As for the last lap itself there were no changes from Jac’s point of view although a penalty post-race for York would move Jac up to 2nd with all three BKC Racing drivers on the podium!

Watch an epic final back below

However, all of those memories in the past with Jac looking forward to a new prospect in 2018. He’s had some brilliant results and is always a very friendly face to have around the paddock. I’m sure he’ll make a big impact in the Mini Challenge.

Speaking of his new plans Jac said: “It’s finally a relief to confirm that I will be competing in the JCW Mini Challenge for 2018. Having tested various formula since last summer I feel this series is the perfect step for my Motorsport career. Joining a proven team like ExcelR8 Motorsport will make it a promising and positive year. I have to thank Silverstone Paint Technology and Angle Consulting Ltd for their support. I truly can’t wait to go testing!”

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of Stu Stretton, Chris Walker & Marc Quinlivan

