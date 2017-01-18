Jonny Edgar on his new venture with Forza Racing

Jonny had a strong end to his 2016 season which took him to 2nd in the Super One Mini Max British Championship. Now the former Coles Racing driver is heading for Europe as he is set to contest in all of the WSK and CIK-FIA Championships with British Team, Forza Racing.

Jonny has had a very strong 2016 as he chased Jenson Butterfield in the British Championship to crown himself the Vice Champion. That result won him a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals out in Sarno, Italy where despite a strong performance an incident in the Final saw him finish 17th place. Other noticeable results in 2016 include a 2nd in the British Open Championship and a 6th in Kartmasters.

Out in the States, Jonny had success in the SKUSA Spring Nationals and he also returned to Las Vegas for the Supernationals later in the year.

However, now Jonny is stepping up to compete on the super competitive WSK and CIK circuits with Forza Racing. The team, headed up by Jamie Croxford, have had success in the afore mentioned series’ with fellow Brit George Russell in 2012 and more recently Frederik Vesti in 2015. Last year Kiern Jewiss also joined the Forza team and showed impressive pace despite never quite making the top step whilst with the team.

Along with the WSK and CIK-FIA Championships, Jonny will also be competing in Super One and with it will be bringing back Forza Racing to the UK.

The move was announced in December, but with the first race of 2017 taking place next weekend, in the shape of the WSK Champions Cup at Adria, we spoke to Jonny to see how he was feeling ahead of the season.

“I’m really looking forward to racing with Forza this year. They are a really good team and one of the best out there so for us they were the best choice. I’m looking forward to racing at a lot of new tracks against new competitors too. It’s going to be a tough challenge, I know qualifying can be hard as you have to judge your flying lap right. If you don’t back off enough you might get held up and if you back off too much you might not get the amount of laps in you want. I know there is usually not a lot in it either so two tenths could cost you 10-20 positions and this makes the racing really close!”

Reflecting on his 2016 season Jonny told us how some races in particular could help him this year and who he thinks the ones to watch are.

“I think the experience I had racing in America will be really useful. The karts were slightly quicker than a Junior X30 and the tyres were more grippy too so I think that’ll really help. I’ve had a few tests so far at PFI and some other tracks. There wasn’t many other OKJ drivers there so it’s hard to know where we are at the moment, but I was happy with how it went. The official test this weekend will tell us where we are as everyone racing in WSK should be there. The new CIK rules have seen a lot of people moving up to Seniors so I don’t really know who the ones to beat are. I think Harry Thompson will be quick, but I’m not sure about any others yet.”

Finally Jonny talks about races he is looking forward to the most and his hopes for the WSK Champions Cup next weekend.

“All the tracks look really awesome, but I’m looking forward to the World Championships at PFI later in the year. I’ll know the tracks a lot better than others which should give me an advantage. This weekend I’d love to be in the top 10, I don’t know how many drivers are entered yet, but a top 10 finish would be a great start to the season.”

