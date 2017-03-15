Tom Canning: My 5 best karting memories

Tom Canning recently announced that he will be moving up to the Ginetta Junior Championship for 2017 with Douglas Motorsport. Tom has had a fantastic karting career, he was a British Champion and is known as one of the most consistent drivers in the junior classes in recent years. He’s not been blessed with the best of luck at times, but when things have come together for him the results have left memories he’ll always remember.

We spoke to Tom before the start of the Ginetta Junior Championship to find out his 5 best karting memories

5. My first ever novice trophy

Tom started karting back in 2010 and did some racing in the Dunkeswell Kart Club Championship. Tom competed in the 2010 South West Championship where he picked up the novice trophy. In a field of 20 Libre Cadets Tom came through from 17th to 12th in the final in wet conditions to win the novice trophy. It was his best result as a novice and showed the quick improvements he was already making.

4. My first championship win

Tom Canning’s first championship came in the shape of the Clay Pigeon Kart Club Championship back in 2012. Tom described it as “such a great year! It was very memorable and meant so much to me! It almost meant as much as my strongest results since!” Anyone that’s won a championship whether it be club, national or European will know how the journey on route to that title and feeling when you win it is something that is hard to forget.

3. Winning the 2014 Honda Cadet Super One British Championship

Who would have known, but the win in 2012 was just a dress rehearsal to winning the British title in 2014 in what was a hugely dramatic last race! Tom had finished 7th in the 2013 championship and heading into the last race of the 2014 season it was Kiern Jewiss’ title to lose, but as he went backwards Tom was on a charge through from 11th on the grid to win it by just a handful of points. When speaking to Tom about it he commented: “My team, BRK and I, won the championship after a hard battle all year. It all came down to the last race. It was my first British Championship and winning it was an indescribable feeling.”

Watch back the series finale below

2. Debut European Podium at Rotax Winter Cup 2015

It may have been Tom’s first time racing outside of the UK and first time racing in the Junior Rotax class, but he drove like an absolute veteran as he took a podium in a packed field of Junior drivers. Tom had qualified in 6th place and worked his way through to get as high as 2nd before dropping back to 3rd. Come the last lap Tom was fighting for the lead with his Dan Holland Racing teammate, Tom Gamble and Jack McCarthy. On this occasion Tom had to settle for a podium, but considering he had just come out of Cadets, it was a hugely impressive result.

Watch the race back below

1. The friends made in the sport

“I have made great friends while racing in karting from all around the UK and Europe. I still hope to race in a kart from time to time with KR Sport, so will be able to keep in touch and will watch everyone’s progress through the year.” As much as we all do take it seriously, it’s great to hear Tom will enjoy the memories he had with the friends he made in the sport above everything else. As he moves into cars he will certainly see some familiar faces, but also meet some new ones too.

Tom has had a very impressive karting career. Post 2015 Winter Cup, Tom went on to finish 3rd in the Mini Max Super One Series in 2016 and 3rd in the BNL Karting Series just missing out on a ticket to the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. He also enjoyed more success in the Rotax Winter Cup with 2nd in 2016 and had good results in the MSA British Junior Championship last year! One of the races I’ll always remember from Tom was when we drove from 25th (and last) to 4th in Kartmasters last year to finish just 1.23 seconds behind the winner setting the fastest lap along the way!

However, Tom will now move up to Ginetta Junior’s to race on the British Touring Car Championship (TOCA) package. It’s certainly the lead Junior car series and there will be many karters routing for Tom to have a good debut season.

