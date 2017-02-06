Jonny Edgar just misses out on a Podium at Adria

Last weekend saw the WSK Super Master Series opener take place at Adria, Italy in what was traitorous conditions over the four days! Staying on the track became a difficulty by the end, but despite all this Jonny Edgar battled through in the Final to finish an impressive 4th. Here’s the story of the weekend in all the classes including full results from all the British drivers.

OK Junior

For most, if not all, the Brits in OKJ this would have been their first time racing in wet conditions. The same could be said for most of the grid, so as you can imagine if you stayed on track with no problems you’d have a decent result!

Ilya Morozov (RUS) had put himself in a great position to repeat his victory of last weekend, but there was no stopping the Italian, Andrea Rosso (ITA). The Baby Race driver hit the front at the half way point and seemed to find pace where no one else could as he cruised away to take a comfortable victory. Finishing in 2nd was the Australian Jack Doohan (AUS) whilst the afore mentioned Morozov was 3rd.

Dexter Patterson (GBR) had climbed a couple of places to finish 4th place, but had a front fairing penalty post-race which dropped him to 12th. Picking up 4th was fellow Brit Jonny Edgar (GBR), Jonny showed fantastic pace all weekend and could be a title challenger as the Super Master Series continues. Harry Thompson (GBR) had given himself work to do after falling back in the Pre Final, but he certainly made up for it in the Final as he gained ten places to finish 10th.

Zak O’Sullivan (GBR) and Luca Griggs (GBR) both had problems in their Pre Finals which unfortunately ended their weekends slightly early.

OK

It was the Junior graduates who dominated the OK class over the weekend with Belgian Ulysse De Pauw (BEL) storming to victory. Ulysse has made the switch to the VDK Racing Team for this year and after winning Pre Final B, he was able to take the flag first 4.2 seconds ahead of Lorenzo Travisanutt (ITA). The Italian has got his title defence off to a solid start as he sits just ten point behind De Pauw. Rounding off the podium was another Junior graduate, David Vidales (ESP), who climbed nine places during the 15-lap final.

Fin Kenneally (GBR) got his championship off to a decent start as he finished 9th place. It sounds even more impressive when you consider he started back in 20th place, but the reigning European Junior Champion is now starting to fins his feet. Clement Novalak (GBR) didn’t quite have the same luck in the final, after falling back to last at the start he did a great job to recover to 13th place.

Callum Bradshaw (GBR) had a brilliant debut weekend in the class and had qualified 5th for his Pre Final before it all went horribly wrong for him after just five laps when he was turned around. He wasn’t able to get going again, but showed great pace and will be one to watch at Castelletto on March 5th.

KZ2

Sodi Kart absolutely dominated the KZ2 class as Anthony Abbasse (FRA) and Bas Lammers (NLD) were unstoppable with the next kart along a full ten seconds behind! It was Abbasse who took the win comfortably over Lammers and back on the podium this weekend was CRG driver, Jorrit Pex (NLD). There was an impressive performance from Patrik Hajek (CZE) who gained thirteen places to finish 4th.

Tom Joyner (GBR) didn’t have the best of weekends as he finished 15th, but he’ll come back fighting at Castelletto.

60 Mini

The closest final came, unsurprisingly, from the 60 Mini class with Alfio Spina (ITA) taking victory by just four tenths from pole sitter Luca Giardelli (ITA). All the way from Malaysia, Adam Putera (MYS) seemed to enjoy the tricky conditions as he took the last spot on the podium.

Bray Kenneally (GBR) had done everything all weekend and was running 7th in the Final before his race ended with just two laps to go. Unfortunately, Bray had a brake failure which is certainly not ideal in wet conditions so his race came to an end and after he had been the one to beat in the category all weekend it was a real shame! However, he would have now certainly earned that respect he needed from his competitors.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of WSK Promotion

