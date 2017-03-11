Josh Sherriff joins Young Racing Driver Academy

Rising star, Josh Sherriff was recently approached by the Young Racing Driver Academy (YRDA) whilst racing at Shenington, his local kart club. He had been noticed by one of the staff on the programme who could see a talent in Josh and wanted to invite him to try out for the programme.

The YRDA programme has strong links to the Arden Motorsport team, which was founded by Red Bull F1 Team Boss, Christian Horner, back in 1997. It has been setup to recognise talented junior drivers and help turn them into successful racing drivers.

With that in mind the porgramme is selective so Josh was invited to the team’s HQ in Banbury Oxfordshire, for an interview and simulator assessment. Passing both with flying colours Josh was invited to join the programme becoming one of the very few drivers in the Junior TKM class to ever have the privilege of doing so.

He has already taken part in a YRDA human performance assessment at St George’s Park, where the England Football Team train, and performed well in his first simulator sessions.

Josh has been karting since his 13th birthday, when he visited an indoor kart track. He quickly progressed to compete in the super competitive Junior TKM class at the highest level albeit, on a limited budget. Josh is staying in karting for 2017, but is working towards a GT test programme and looking to build partnerships to support his transition into GT racing in 2018.

It’s rare someone of Josh’s age is so forward thinking and determined to know where he wants to go, but it was exactly that kind of attitude that has landed him this fantastic support.

On the announcement Josh commented: “Being selected to join the Young Racing Driver Academy is a massive boost for me. I’m really excited to be part of the programme. The YRDA team’s support and knowledge is invaluable and I’m meeting some great people.”

