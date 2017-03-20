Your Kart is ready, your team is ready: ARE YOU READY?

Nico Rosberg was quoted as saying he used a mental coach to help him win the championship last year and more and more frequently you hear of top sports people using psychology to help them win: but it can help at all levels.

You can have the best machine on the track and the best team supporting you but you still need the right mental attitude to win. Why is it some competitors always seem relaxed, never make mistakes and are so confident in their own abilities?

These are usually the ones who can put in the fastest laps, take home trophies and win championships.

These are the ones who usually have the best mental approach to racing.