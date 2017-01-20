Karting magazine Awards presented at the Autosport Show

The Autosport show 2016 at the NEC Birmingham from the 12th to 15th of Janurary was a petrolhead’s paradise; teeming with Racecars, Simulators, parts and all sorts of merchandise from chairs fashioned from oil drums and furnitiure made of car parts to branded teamwear and free posters. Bustling with every kind of car fan imaginable from Karting to Formula One and everything inbetween.

The MSA stand alongside its normal role played host to the first ever Karting Magazine awards ceremony! Where Chris Mccarthy was on hand to hand out the trophies and plaques to both the winners and highly commeneded nominees in each category. As well as having photos taken on the podium by Bethanie Lawson Photography and a quick interview by Chris Himself. The awards were also livestreamed on the Karting Magazine Facebook page!

The Female Driver of the year award was won by Logan Hannah with over 2000 votes! Logan was on a mission this year after coming close to winning the award last year as a highly commended driver and she won a fantastic selection of prizes including a Karting magazine Trophy, A development session at Andy Priaulx Sports Management (APSM) HQ. A day with the MSA Academy. Free helmet design by MDM Designs and paint job from IKandyCustoms. VIP Tickets to a BTCC 2017 Meeting courtesy of British Formula 4. This is what she had to say…

Im very proud to have won this award, especially having been highly commended last year and i’d like to thankk my mum and dad for all their suppport this year.

Tom Golding took away the Arrive and drive driver of the year after some stunning performances to finish the season with 4 championships. Tom has won a free test day in an X30 at whilton mill courtesy of MSPORT.

Harry Thomson won the Driver of the Year award from a very tough group of nominees after a record breaking year in Cadets. He’s been virtually unbeatable all year in arguably the toughest class in UK Karting. Harry won both the IAME and Honda Cadet British titles and added to that the LGM Series crown and Honda cadet Kartmasters title. Harry said

I think that it’s absolutley amazing, I really wasn’t expecting to win this award against some other really tough opponents which is fantastic.

Well done to all our nominees and prize winners and the best of luck for the season ahead!

We’d like to take this chance to thank the MSA for their support along with all the companies who have support the Awards with prizes.

They are:

Mark Blundell Partners

Gala Performance

Andy Priaulx Sports Management

Young Racing Driver Academy

Arden Motorsport

iZone Driver Performance

MSA

MDM Designs

iKandy Customs

British Formula 4 Championship

Msport Race Team

bookitnow.co.uk

GW Motorsport

Stu Stretton Media

Tiger Prints Teamwear

The Karting magazine Awards will be back again in 2017!

For any high resolution photos from Karting Magazine awards, please contact Bethanie Lawson Photography.

Written by Michael Killingworth

Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson Photography

Like this article? Then check these out:

Harry Thompson wins Karting magazine Driver of the Year

Logan Hannah wins Female Driver of the Year