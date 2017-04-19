Circuit Guide: Kimbolton Posted by: Michael Killingworth 19th April 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Location Located in a heart of Cambridgeshire, between Huntington and Wellingborough, and easily accessible from the A14, Kimbolton is a firm favorite club track. With a multitude of hairpins and tight complexes, it rewards driver patience and a well setup chassis! Hines Straight The main straight for Kimbolton starts way before the start finish line and isn’t straight throughout its entirety. It features two left kinks after the final corner and gives the possibility of overtaking into Stow corner (turn 1). Stowe Corner nearly always claims a victim… Or two Stow Corner The apex point is quite late along the kerb, this means a wide line into Stow will allow you to carry the most speed possible. This also opens up the inside for an overtaking maneuver. When heading towards turn 1 a glance over the shoulder will help you decide whether or not to defend. If you are following someone else a ‘dummy’ move can be used to trick the opposition. (There is an excellent example of this in the Junior TKM Final at TKM festival) The Willows After apexing at Stow run the kart wide onto the exit kerb and again aim for a late apex towards the second kerb. Avoid running over these kerbs as it will unsettle the kart. Skimming the slanted edge of the kerb ensures the safest line and will avoid damaging the kart/ compromising exit speed. Bring the kart into the Willows main kerb and let it run wide towards the back straight. Keep it tidy through the Willows Yamitsu + Bus Stop On the way towards Yamitsu let the kart run towards the right hand side of the circuit. Aim for the kerb and run over it to get a tight line through the Bus Stop. After running over the first apex keep clear of all apexes after as they will only unsettle the kart. Hanger Complex The complex is fast and requires careful throttle response. In a high powered kart squeezing the throttle through the corner is the smoothest way through and will help give you a better run onto the main straight. Middle of the track and bringing the kart in towards the apex each time through the complex. Try not to run too wide on the final corner as a good exit is vital TKM Straight This straight gives overtaking opportunities but is a hard braking point so be careful not to overshoot. Into the final corner an early apex and good run onto the main straight is important for a fast lap. Overtaking Stowe is a hard braking point so lunges can be made on the inside. Or a cut back can be made to get to the second apex. Into the bus stop a lunge to the inside over the kerb will allow a pass. At the end of the TKM straight an inside line will work or if you can get alongside them around the outside you will be on their inside into the final corner. If another driver runs wide into the hangar complex a dive towards the inside works too. Click here to see all of our karting circuit guides to get advice, video guides and overtaking tips for all the UK’s karting circuits. 2017-04-19 Michael Killingworth