Circuit Guide: Kimbolton

Hines Straight

The main straight for Kimbolton starts way before the start finish line and isn’t straight throughout its entirety. It features two left kinks after the final corner and gives the possibility of overtaking into Stow corner (turn 1).

Stow Corner

The apex point is quite late along the kerb, this means a wide line into Stow will allow you to carry the most speed possible. This also opens up the inside for an overtaking maneuver. When heading towards turn 1 a glance over the shoulder will help you decide whether or not to defend. If you are following someone else a ‘dummy’ move can be used to trick the opposition. (There is an excellent example of this in the Junior TKM Final at TKM festival)

The Willows

After apexing at Stow run the kart wide onto the exit kerb and again aim for a late apex towards the second kerb. Avoid running over these kerbs as it will unsettle the kart. Skimming the slanted edge of the kerb ensures the safest line and will avoid damaging the kart/ compromising exit speed. Bring the kart into the Willows main kerb and let it run wide towards the back straight.