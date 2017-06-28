Track Guide: Wombwell

The Lap

The Wombwell track is anti-clockwise making it different to many tracks that club racers are used to. A tight left soon after the start line, Turn 1 can cause considerable grief at the beginning of a race and sorts the men from the boys.The racing line takes the driver on to the extra tarmac area full right. Braking and turn-in are conventional, just missing the kerb at the apex. Running wide, the exit allows the driver to use the wide friendly kerb under power, but you need to stay off the grass. If the exit is correctly executed the driver may well be offered an overtaking opportunity at the end of the following straight leading to a very fast approach to Turn 2 (a tight hairpin left) which makes this bend exciting.

Turn 2

A wide entry to Turn 2, braking just after the marshal’s post, should take the driver on to the kerb, which must be followed closely until the bend starts to unwind. Exit running across the track to the far kerb and eventually onto the straight, with the correct line taking you near to the wall.

Turn 3

Turn 3, a fast right hand bend, is approached alongside the wall and flat out. Clip the kerb on your right and run to the outside of the track. Brake and turn right into the second part of the complex, almost clipping the kerb on the apex. The track is slightly downhill and this combination requires a well set-up kart. Oversteer is certainly preferable to understeer.You really have to have a good exit from Turn 3 if this turn is to be taken without grief.

Turn 4

Turn 4 is a slower left hand hairpin approached from just left of centre moving to the right just before the braking point. Turn in late to get a good clean exit which should see you running down the right hand side of the track. Mess up the exit from either Turn 3 or Turn 4 and you are certainly asking to be overtaken.

Turn 5

Passing the pit entry you turn into Turn 5, the final corner. Approach this 90° left hand bend from the extreme right hand side of the track. Brake in a straight line and turn in, clipping the kerb, running wide to hold a position full right for the start/finish straight.