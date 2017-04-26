Looking for somewhere to race on the 7th May?

If you are, then look no further! The Josh O’Malley Cup will be taking place at Rye House, the annual event has become an event many racers look forward to each year and 2017 should be no different.

An added addition to the event this year will see the Formula Blue class present with the NKRA having to change location. Thankfully for all racers Rye House have come to the rescue which should only further expand the event.

It’s quite fitting as Josh was a former winner of the NKRA championship when he was 21 years old. Josh was a successful karter and unfortunately lost his life after a lengthy battle with cancer at the age of 28 in 2012. Ever since the event has been running in Josh’s name.

2017 Event

Heading into it’s fifth year the Josh O’Malley Memorial Cup will see drivers in Cadet, Junior and Senior classes take to the track on 6th/7th May to compete for one of Hoddesdon Kart Club’s big events. At club level there aren’t many events of this sort, in fact it may be the only kind. The racing and format will be what most MSA club racers are used to and Rye House are encouraging drivers who have never been to the circuit before to head down with this being only one of two MSA events they will run this year.

Prizes

A total prize fund of £500 has been put in place to pull together several prizes which will go to the winners of each class.

Rye House circuit

The Rye House circuit itself could be argued as one of the toughest laps in British karting. It’s a track that doesn’t come with many breaks, it’s physically demanding, technical which puts even more pressure on driver skill and kart setup. There’s no doubt the winners in all classes would have warned a hard-fought victory!

How to enter

Entries are now open and cost just £65 or you can double up and enter both that and the London Cup later in the year for £110.

Images courtesy of Stu Stertton