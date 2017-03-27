Mixed fortunes for Msport drivers at Super One Series opener

Msport took a strong five kart team to Rowrah for the Super One Series opener who had mixed fortunes over what was a torrid weekend in terms of conditions and at times, driving standards. Here’s a look at how each driver got on.

Morgan Porter – 9th

Morgan Porter’s weekend ended well with a podium in Final Two but the journey there certainly had it’s ups and downs. Tipped as the Karting magazine favourite for the title, Morgan was straight om the pace and qualified 5th overall. However, a mixed set of heats saw Morgan finish 5th and 22nd which would put him 25th on the grid for final one. Over the two finals Morgan was able to gain a total of 22 places as he finished 9th and 3rd to savage lots of points and walk away 9th in the championship.

Caeson Gibson – 17th

New to the team, Caeson Gibson got his Msport career off to a good start. Having just moved up from Cadets Caeson started with 32nd in qualifying and would have certainly been planning on moving forward. He did just that in his first heat as he gained 8 places to finish 8th. Caseon’s second heat saw the complete opposite fortunes as a penalty and some bad luck dropped him back to 22nd. That saw Caeson having to qualify through the repercharge which he did so successfully and in Final One he was on fire. Caeson gained 19 places to finish 14th and was the biggest mover on track! Caeson followed that up with another 14th in final two to leave him in a respectable 17th in the championship.

Oliver Clarke – 22nd

Oliver Clarke had a weekend to forget by his standards. After his performances, last year many may consider him a favourite for this year’s title, so to leave in 22nd place after round one is very disappointing. Oliver had a pretty good weekend until Sunday with 3rd and 5th in his heats putting him 6th for the first final. But as Oliver failed to finish both finals on Sunday he plummeted from 6th in the championship to 22nd in just two races!

Luke Preston – 26th

For Luke Preston he had a weekend that started badly and ended just as badly, but in between there was some very promising things to take away from the weekend. Luke didn’t have the best qualifying finish 39th, but things seemed to improve in the heats especially in heat one as Luke gained 12 places to finish 8th! In heat two Luke once again moved forward this time finishing 15th place all of which saw him qualify 18th for Final One. Unfortunately, finals day didn’t quite work out for Luke with penalties in both finals dropping him down the order but the signs of promise are there already!

Keiran Long – 41st

Keiran Long had a very unfortunate weekend which he almost turned around in the heats before hitting terrible luck in the repercharge. After a disappointing qualifying Keiran made places in both his heats to put himself 4th on the grid for the repearcharge, but after just one lap Kieran was pushed right to the back of the field in an incident that left him almost 30 seconds behind the field. Disappointing end, but still positives to take away from the weekend.

Brandon Matschull – 51st

Racing in his first Super One event Brandon had a tough weekend to say the least! Constant struggles throughout the heats and qualifying left him having to start from almost dead last in the repercharge. In that race he put up an almighty fight gaining 17 places in just 12 laps, but it was still not enough as Brandon finished 14th. He’ll take away lots of lessons from the weekend.