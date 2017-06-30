Msport on a roll!

Msport are the inform team in the X30 classes at the moment after taking wins at both LGM Series Round 3 and Super One Series Round 6. Both wins coming from junior driver Morgan Porter who is starting to become a key contender in both championships. Here’s how all Msport drivers have gone over the last two national events.

Morgan Porter wins at Fulbeck!

If it were possible there would be a lot of people putting money on Morgan Porter to win the Super One title this year. He’s growing in confidence and off the back of his LGM win took another victory at Fulbeck.

Similar to the championship there was not much to choose between Morgan, Louie Westover and Dragan Pinsent on Saturday with all three tied on points which saw Morgan qualify 2nd for final one. That turned out to be a tough race for the Msport driver who dropped to as low as 6th after being forcefully overtaken under yellow flags. But experience showed as Morgan recovered to 4th by the flag.

In final two Morgan made a good start to the race to get straight to 2nd and began hassling race and championship leader Westover. Taking his time Porter took the lead on lap ten and from there was able to escape with the help of Sam White. With a couple of laps to go Morgan then drove defensive when he needed to and win by 0.06 seconds!

It was a brilliant performance which moves Morgan up to 3rd in the championship and keeps the pressure on the leaders with two rounds to go.

Morgan Porter wins LGM Round 3!

Msport have continued their impressive form with another win at LGM Series round 3. Morgan Porter beat 37 drivers to the flag as he put on a dominant display to take victory in the Junior X30 class from pole position in the final. The win has moved Porter into the championship lead as the season approaches the halfway point.

The win always looked like going Morgan’s way who got his day off to a perfect start with a comfortable win in the opening heat. His drove in heat two was arguably more impressive with Morgan making 17 places in just 13 laps to finish 6th and take fastest lap. In a championship like LGM races are usually won and lost in the heats and it was clear at this point that Morgan was going to be hard to stop.

Heat three was a similar story for Morgan, this time he started 18th and made his way through to 7th. He set the fastest lap once again and the most impressive part was how he was only 1.91 seconds away from winning the race!

Being by far the best throughout the heats Morgan would start the final from pole position. It was far from a comfortable race, but Morgan went on to take an impressive lights to flag victory in the final. With three laps to go he was able to extend his lead to around half a second which was enough to take the pressure off in the dying stages of the race.

Morgan has really started to hit the form many expected to come eventually and leading the LGM Series he is now the man to beat at Larkhall in July.

Caeson Gibson on a mission at Fulbeck

As seems to be the standard procedure Caeson was once again in line for the driver who made the most overtakes at Super One! From a disappointing qualifying followed an equally disappointing first heat and a 12th in heat two was not enough to put him in the finals. After comfortably qualifying through the repechage Caeson drove one of his best races to make 21 places in 16 laps to finish 13th and set a time just two tenths off the quickest lap. All on older tyres. And he almost followed it up with his best result of the season in final two, Caeson was 10th going on to the last lap before being pushed back down to 26th! More bad luck but huge signs of promise.

Shihab Al Habsi 12th at Fulbeck

Shihab almost doubled the points he scored at Fulbeck compared to the last round as he starts to adapt to racing in the UK. After qualifying down in 29th Shihab wasted no time in getting to work in the heats as he gained 10 places in two heats to end the day classified 18th. Final one was perhaps not the result Shihab would have hoped for with 17th place. He was going up and down the mid-pack in what was tough racing where clear track was a rarity so go forwards was a good result. Final two was a much more calmer race in terms of swapping places and with that came impressive lap times who set times quick enough to be well inside the top ten on his way 14th which helped him finish 12th on overall points scored.

Luca Griggs 18th at Super One

Luca Griggs made his debut at Super One in the Junior X30 class as he made his way to Fulbeck, quite different from your Adria’s and La Conca’s which Luca is used to! But once used to the track as many would have expected he became one to watch challenging for top ten positions. After qualifying 14th overall Luca managed a 13th and 7th in the heats to qualify 16th overall. That all despite a front fairing penalty! Final one was probably Luca’s best performance of the weekend as he made five places to finish in 11th! After all that it was a shame his weekend had to end with a DNF in final two, but that’s racing and Luca has proved he is one to watch going forwards!

Casper Stevenson qualifies 12th at LGM

Casper put on yet another good performance in the heats at LGM Round 3. Starting from 14th in heat one once he was able to keep out of trouble at a notorious Kimbolton turn one, Casper was able to work his way through to 8th. Heat two saw further improvements with Casper this time gaining four places to finish 6th. His pace was also reflective of his pace as he was just 0.11 seconds off the fastest lap! His last heat was certainly not one to remember down 23rd but the two opening heats had helped him qualify 12th for the final. The final was one of ups and downs for Casper, it started with a bad start but from 22nd he had seemingly recovered 14th until a late incident saw him drop down to 28th. A disappointing end but overall another encouraging weekend.

Kyle Connolly 18th at LGM

Kyle’s start to the third round of LGM did not go well. The opening heat was one to forget with Kyle dropping down to 15th place before heats two and three saw him both pushed down the order and pick up front fairing penalties. However, over the course as Kyle kept his pace the same everyone else had started to get slower and slower meaning the gap between Kyle and the leaders had come down from 0.7 seconds to one tenth! In fact, in heat three Kyle was quick enough to win the whole thing! The pace saw Kyle moving through the field in the final, but a font fairing penalty cost him places post-race. Despite that he still gained nine places to finish 18th.

Sam Heading out in Mini X30

Sam now with Msport was out at LGM Kimbolton in the Mini X30 class, a class that continues to grow in numbers and it’s competitiveness. Same didn’t have the best ride at Kimbolton but progress was made in terms if lap times over the weekend and he was constantly trying to move forward. Sam didn’t have the best of luck when it came to penalties either, but he’s got great potential going forward in 2017.