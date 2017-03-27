Msport win ABkC OK Junior O Plate

Msport got their national campaign off to a perfect start with a win in the ABkC OK Junior O Plate at Rowrah in the shape of Oliver Clarke.

Oliver and Msport had been on fire all weekend and qualified 3rd on the grid for the Final. Ahead of Oli was fellow Msport driver Morgan Porter. Morgan started with the weekend with pole in qualifying and won the Pre-Final to put himself in a perfect position for the Final.

Morgan got off to a great start in the O Plate race and was leading comfortably before he was caught by William Pettitt. Unfortunately, with just a handful of laps to go both Porter and Pettitt tumbled down the order in an incident that saw Clarke gifted victory and the right to run the O Plate for the next year. The result left Porter in 8th and undoubtedly very disappointed.

Porter and Clarke weren’t the only Msport drivers competing in the OKJ class as Kyle Connolly was also out all weekend. Kyle was impressive all weekend but his luck took an unfortunate turn on finals day.

Kyle started the Pre-Final on the outside of row two and ran in 3rd in the early stages of the race before coming to a halt with just five laps to go. Despite this there was still a chance of things coming good in the final. In that final Kyle showed more impressive times, matching the drivers in 3rd and 4th, but by the time he had got through to 5th he never quite had time to close them down.

Taking the positives away Kyle was just as quick as Jonny Edgar who has been one of the quickest drivers in Europe’s WSK Super Master Series this year and that is certainly a big positive!