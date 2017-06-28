New Molecule EU cleaning products for karters

We’ve talked about the Molecule EU helmet cleaning products already this week and today we move on to what will help you clean your karts. The two relevant products for you karters are the speed cleaner and speed detailer. Two types of light and heavy duty cleaners with the speed cleaner acting as the light duty. We had Andrew and Ben Bishop from ABA Racing test this product out which they thought was a great match up for WD40. That was all before a four hour endurance, but it is after a race weekend where I think the differences will really show on these products. The heavy duty cleaner seemed a hit with the guys who were keen to hang on to the products afterwards for more testing.

Karting magazine top recommended product – Speed Cleaner

Given what I saw and based on ABA Racing’s feedback our top recommended product of this range is the speed cleaner. In Karting it can be tough keeping parts of the kart clean, but it has to be done and with this so easy to use I think you’ll find even more drivers being able to do a great job at keeping the clean and making the whole process easier.

Scroll down to see more products

Price – £11.95

Vehicle Care

Speed Cleaner:

Heavy Duty Cleaner in one spray designed to keep all parts of vehicle and equipment clean. Safe to use on all finishes, paint, powder coat, and plastics, including flat and matte.

Available in: 16oz Sprayer – £11.95

Description

Safely removes rubber scuff marks, bugs, oils, dirt and heavy grime

Non-toxic formula

Non-corrosive, biodegradable and PH balanced

Easy to use, just spray on & wipe off

Non-streaking formula

Very effective at dealing with grease and rubber build ups and leaves behind no residue, as with wax based products.

Will not dull paint

Safe to use on all surfaces apart from unlamented such as Vinyl stickers.

Should not be used in conjunction with wax based products.

Price – £20.45

Speed Detailer:

Light duty cleaner & polish designed to keep surfaces looking clean, shining and protected. Safe to use on all finishes, paint, powder coat, plastics, vinyl, including flat and matte.

Available in: 16oz Sprayer – £11.95

Description

Safely removes light rubber scuff-marks, bugs, oils, dirt and grime

Reactive siloxane attaches to surface to polish without a slimy feel

Reduces dirt, grime and grease surface build up

Cleans & Polishes in one easy step

Just spray on & wipe off

Non-streaking formula

No wax Agent which means that it will not streak or leave behind residue.

Should not be used in conjunction with wax based products.

Price – £11.95