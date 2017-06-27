New Molecule EU Helmet products for karters

The new helmet products are something I would have always wanted in karting. As most people do you always find yourself improvising when it comes to cleaning a helmet, I always found myself grabbing something out of my Dads toolbox to clean it and sometimes it’s left down to the trusty karting mums to sort out. To have something specific is certainly worth it, the prices are very reasonable and should last a long time given their so specific. When it comes to doing a full clean of the helmet then it really gets interesting but with these products Molecule have done the hard work for us all. As you can see with our testers the products went down very well and were very quick and easy to use.

Karting magazine top recommended product – Refresher

By far the most popular product with our testers, the refresher is quick and easy to use and seems to make a big difference. Simply spraying the product int your helmet makes it really fresh, especially on a hot day or after a long stint. It’s a product I haven’t really seen done before, it’s a great idea and will be a big hit with a lot of drivers especially at this time of the year!

Price – £6.95

Helmet Anti-Fog:

Improve your visibility with a chemically engineered formula designed specially to prevent fog causing moisture. Apply to the inside surface of visors, wind shields or wind screens to protect against vision distorting fog. Great clarity and easy to use.

Description

Apply to inside surface to prevent fog

Spray on evenly, allow slight haze, re-apply Molecule ANTI-FOG to ensure uniform coverage

Wipe final haze with dry cloth

Works through a chemical reaction process , which means that it should be applied and allowed time to work effectively. Allow 5-10 mins to dry.

Customers only realise they need it on the day that’s why it is a popular sell on racing day by the track retailers.

Price – £6.95

Helmet cleaner and polish:

Light duty Cleaner & Polish in one spray designed to keep helmets spotless, shining and protected. Safe to use on all finishes and visors including flat and matte.

Description

Safely removes light rubber scuff marks, bugs, oils, dirt and grime

Cleans & polishes in one easy step

Just spray on, wait & wipe off

& wipe off Non-streaking formula

Used straight on visor. Product is not wax based which means that no wax residue will be left behind. Wax products become sticky when hot and end up attracting more grime.

Works as a cleaner and polisher in one.

Safe to use on Matt finishing however should not be used on iridium visors. See Rain repel for this.

Price – £6.95

Helmet Refresh:

Apply to the inside of a helmet to clean on contact. Antimicrobial agent prevent odour causing bacteria from growing.

Description

Contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of bacterial odours

to prevent the growth of bacterial odours Reduces odours on all types of technical fabrics

Water based, cosmetic-grade, skin-friendly ingredients

Maintains helmet liner breathability

Signature Molecule fresh scent

4 oz. size designed to conveniently fit in helmet bags

Works using a chemical reaction. Given enough time it is very effective.

Should be left over night. But can be used minutes prior to use, however it should be patted down with a cloth till not damp to touch.

Will not dry out liner and will help deal with salt residue in helmet due to dry sweat.

Price – £6.95

Rain Repel:

Improves visibility in wet weather. Easy to apply formula repels rain and water. For use on windshields, visors, goggles or windscreens.

Designed to increase the surface tension of water to quickly shed large beads from visors. As rain falls, it sticks to the microscopic edges on the surface of visors or screens. Rain Repel reduces the friction between water droplets and the surface to keep vision clear.

Description

Apply to visors, goggles, windshields or windscreens and watch rain stream off

Spray on, allow slight haze, re-apply Molecule RAIN REPEL to ensure uniform coverage

Wipe final haze with dry cloth and watch rain easily keep clear

Environmentally friendly, biodegradable and non-hazardous

Creates barrier to ensure no water enters from the exterior

Also works on windscreen.

Can work as glass/visor cleaner with a rain repel.

Also has a brilliant dual application as a visor cleaner and can be used on Iridium visors.

Price – £6.95