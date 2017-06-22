New Molecule EU products for karters Posted by: admin 22nd June 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest Helmet Products Helmet Anti-Fog: Improve your visibility with a chemically engineered formula designed specially to prevent fog causing moisture. Apply to the inside surface of visors, wind shields or wind screens to protect against vision distorting fog. Great clarity and easy to use. Description Apply to inside surface to prevent fog Spray on evenly, allow slight haze, re-apply Molecule ANTI-FOG to ensure uniform coverage Wipe final haze with dry cloth Works through a chemical reaction process, which means that it should be applied and allowed time to work effectively. Allow 5-10 mins to dry. Provides a much cheaper alternative to purchasing an anti-fog visor Customers only realise they need it on the day that’s why it is a popular sell on racing day by the track retailers. Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now ANTI-FOG 4oz White Helmet cleaner and polish: Light duty Cleaner & Polish in one spray designed to keep helmets spotless, shining and protected. Safe to use on all finishes and visors including flat and matte. Description Safely removes light rubber scuff marks, bugs, oils, dirt and grime Cleans & polishes in one easy step Just spray on, wait & wipe off Non-streaking formula Used straight on visor. Product is not wax based which means that no wax residue will be left behind. Wax products become sticky when hot and end up attracting more grime. Works as a cleaner and polisher in one. Safe to use on Matt finishing however should not be used on iridium visors. See Rain repel for this. Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now CLEANER POLISH 4oz White Helmet Refresh: Apply to the inside of a helmet to clean on contact. Antimicrobial agent prevent odour causing bacteria from growing. Description Contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of bacterial odours Reduces odours on all types of technical fabrics Water based, cosmetic-grade, skin-friendly ingredients Maintains helmet liner breathability Signature Molecule fresh scent 4 oz. size designed to conveniently fit in helmet bags Works using a chemical reaction. Given enough time it is very effective. Should be left over night. But can be used minutes prior to use, however it should be patted down with a cloth till not damp to touch. Will not dry out liner and will help deal with salt residue in helmet due to dry sweat. Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now Rain Repel: Improves visibility in wet weather. Easy to apply formula repels rain and water. For use on windshields, visors, goggles or windscreens. Designed to increase the surface tension of water to quickly shed large beads from visors. As rain falls, it sticks to the microscopic edges on the surface of visors or screens. Rain Repel reduces the friction between water droplets and the surface to keep vision clear. Description Apply to visors, goggles, windshields or windscreens and watch rain stream off Spray on, allow slight haze, re-apply Molecule RAIN REPEL to ensure uniform coverage Wipe final haze with dry cloth and watch rain easily keep clear Environmentally friendly, biodegradable and non-hazardous Creates barrier to ensure no water enters from the exterior Also works on windscreen. Can work as glass/visor cleaner with a rain repel. Also has a brilliant dual application as a visor cleaner and can be used on Iridium visors. Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now Suit Care Protector: Specially engineered formula bonds technical fabrics, like Nomex®, to help repel oils, grease and other liquid stains. Maintains breathability while keeping colours vibrant by shielding from UV rays. Available in: 16oz Sprayer / 1 Gallon Description Keeps gear cleaner and safer by resisting contaminants that can degrade and damage fabric Fabric sunscreen reduces colour fading caused by UV rays, oils, and dirt Safe, water-based, patent pending formula Resists petroleum based stains Maintains fabric breathability Spray on and tumble dry to create a durable protective coating Recommended for technical fabrics, including Nomex® Helps deal with flammable stains and adds a protective layer. Works similar to inflammable scotch guard, does not interfere with the breathability of the suit. SFI tested and proved to increase flashpoint (How long it takes for the suit material to catch fire). Nomex is protected through this product Works through a chemical reaction that is activated by drying the suit (5-10 mins). Price – £35.95 Click here to buy now Refresh: Keeps uniforms, helmets and other race gear fresh. Available in: 4oz Sprayer – £6.95 / 16oz Sprayer Description Contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of odour causing bacteria Reduces odours on all types of technical fabrics Cosmetic-grade, skin-friendly ingredients Maintains fabric breathability Light fresh scent Recommended for technical fabrics, including Nomex® Is designed to be applied overnight to replicate the effects of washing suit, seats and shoes. Removes bad odor (Sweat) and replaces it with a pleasant smell. Works well at dealing with champagne spills. Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now Spot Cleaner: Penetrates deeply into technical fabrics, including Nomex®, to dissolve and remove tough spots and stains. Available in: 4oz Sprayer – £6.95 / 16oz Sprayer Description Concentrated formula penetrates deeply Safely dissolves embedded spots and stains, including oil Part of the Molecule Technical Fabric Care System For use with Molecule WASH Used to deal with stubborn heavy spots effectively such as those left behind fuel to fuel an Spray on heavy spots and then rub fabric together which will activate the spot cleaner (Wash before it dries) Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now Wash: Effectively cleans sports equipment, including technical fabrics like Nomex®, in standard washing machines. Removes contaminants that can degrade fabric performance and odour causing bacteria. Available in: 4oz Sprayer – £6.95 / 16oz Sprayer Description Concentrated formula effectively cleans technical fabrics in standard washing machines Removes contaminants that can degrade fabric performance More cost effective and safer than dry-cleaning Contains a fabric brightener to help you look your best Designed specifically for Nomex® Maintains fabric breathability A liquid based antibacterial detergent To protect the belt buckles, suits can be washed inside out. Price – £6.95 Click here to buy now Vehicle Care Speed Cleaner: Heavy Duty Cleaner in one spray designed to keep all parts of vehicle and equipment clean. Safe to use on all finishes, paint, powder coat, and plastics, including flat and matte. Available in: 16oz Sprayer – £11.95 Description Safely removes rubber scuff marks, bugs, oils, dirt and heavy grime Non-toxic formula Non-corrosive, biodegradable and PH balanced Easy to use, just spray on & wipe off Non-streaking formula Very effective at dealing with grease and rubber build ups and leaves behind no residue, as with wax based products. Will not dull paint Safe to use on all surfaces apart from unlamented such as Vinyl stickers. Should not be used in conjunction with wax based products. Price – £20.45 Click here to buy now Speed Detailer: Light duty cleaner & polish designed to keep surfaces looking clean, shining and protected. Safe to use on all finishes, paint, powder coat, plastics, vinyl, including flat and matte. Available in: 16oz Sprayer – £11.95 Description Safely removes light rubber scuff-marks, bugs, oils, dirt and grime Reactive siloxane attaches to surface to polish without a slimy feel Reduces dirt, grime and grease surface build up Cleans & Polishes in one easy step Just spray on & wipe off Non-streaking formula No wax Agent which means that it will not streak or leave behind residue. Should not be used in conjunction with wax based products. Price – £11.95 Click here to buy now