New Molecule EU products for karters

Helmet Products

Helmet Anti-Fog:

Improve your visibility with a chemically engineered formula designed specially to prevent fog causing moisture. Apply to the inside surface of visors, wind shields or wind screens to protect against vision distorting fog. Great clarity and easy to use.

Description

Apply to inside surface to prevent fog

Spray on evenly, allow slight haze, re-apply Molecule ANTI-FOG to ensure uniform coverage

Wipe final haze with dry cloth

Works through a chemical reaction process , which means that it should be applied and allowed time to work effectively. Allow 5-10 mins to dry.

Provides a much cheaper alternative to purchasing an anti-fog visor

Customers only realise they need it on the day that's why it is a popular sell on racing day by the track retailers.

Customers only realise they need it on the day that’s why it is a popular sell on racing day by the track retailers.

Price – £6.95

Helmet cleaner and polish:

Light duty Cleaner & Polish in one spray designed to keep helmets spotless, shining and protected. Safe to use on all finishes and visors including flat and matte.

Description

Safely removes light rubber scuff marks, bugs, oils, dirt and grime

Cleans & polishes in one easy step

Just spray on, wait & wipe off

Non-streaking formula

Used straight on visor. Product is not wax based which means that no wax residue will be left behind. Wax products become sticky when hot and end up attracting more grime.

Works as a cleaner and polisher in one.

Safe to use on Matt finishing however should not be used on iridium visors. See Rain repel for this.

Price – £6.95

Helmet Refresh:

Apply to the inside of a helmet to clean on contact. Antimicrobial agent prevent odour causing bacteria from growing.

Description

Contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of bacterial odours

Reduces odours on all types of technical fabrics

Water based, cosmetic-grade, skin-friendly ingredients

Maintains helmet liner breathability

Signature Molecule fresh scent

4 oz. size designed to conveniently fit in helmet bags

Works using a chemical reaction. Given enough time it is very effective.

Should be left over night. But can be used minutes prior to use, however it should be patted down with a cloth till not damp to touch.

Will not dry out liner and will help deal with salt residue in helmet due to dry sweat.

Price – £6.95

Rain Repel:

Improves visibility in wet weather. Easy to apply formula repels rain and water. For use on windshields, visors, goggles or windscreens.

Designed to increase the surface tension of water to quickly shed large beads from visors. As rain falls, it sticks to the microscopic edges on the surface of visors or screens. Rain Repel reduces the friction between water droplets and the surface to keep vision clear.

Description

Apply to visors, goggles, windshields or windscreens and watch rain stream off

Spray on, allow slight haze, re-apply Molecule RAIN REPEL to ensure uniform coverage

Wipe final haze with dry cloth and watch rain easily keep clear

Environmentally friendly, biodegradable and non-hazardous

Creates barrier to ensure no water enters from the exterior

Also works on windscreen.

Can work as glass/visor cleaner with a rain repel.

Also has a brilliant dual application as a visor cleaner and can be used on Iridium visors.

Price – £6.95

Suit Care

Protector:

Specially engineered formula bonds technical fabrics, like Nomex®, to help repel oils, grease and other liquid stains. Maintains breathability while keeping colours vibrant by shielding from UV rays.

Available in: 16oz Sprayer / 1 Gallon

Description

Keeps gear cleaner and safer by resisting contaminants that can degrade and damage fabric

Fabric sunscreen reduces colour fading caused by UV rays, oils, and dirt

Safe, water-based, patent pending formula

Resists petroleum based stains

Maintains fabric breathability

Spray on and tumble dry to create a durable protective coating

Recommended for technical fabrics, including Nomex®

Helps deal with flammable stains and adds a protective layer. Works similar to inflammable scotch guard, does not interfere with the breathability of the suit.

SFI tested and proved to increase flashpoint (How long it takes for the suit material to catch fire).

Nomex is protected through this product

Works through a chemical reaction that is activated by drying the suit (5-10 mins).

Price – £35.95

Refresh:

Keeps uniforms, helmets and other race gear fresh.

Available in: 4oz Sprayer – £6.95 / 16oz Sprayer

Description

Contains an antimicrobial agent to prevent the growth of odour causing bacteria

Reduces odours on all types of technical fabrics

Cosmetic-grade, skin-friendly ingredients

Maintains fabric breathability

Light fresh scent

Recommended for technical fabrics, including Nomex®

Is designed to be applied overnight to replicate the effects of washing suit, seats and shoes. Removes bad odor (Sweat) and replaces it with a pleasant smell.

Works well at dealing with champagne spills.

Price – £6.95

Spot Cleaner:

Penetrates deeply into technical fabrics, including Nomex®, to dissolve and remove tough spots and stains.

Available in: 4oz Sprayer – £6.95 / 16oz Sprayer

Description

Concentrated formula penetrates deeply

Safely dissolves embedded spots and stains, including oil

Part of the Molecule Technical Fabric Care System

For use with Molecule WASH

Used to deal with stubborn heavy spots effectively such as those left behind fuel to fuel an

Spray on heavy spots and then rub fabric together which will activate the spot cleaner (Wash before it dries)

Price – £6.95

Wash:

Effectively cleans sports equipment, including technical fabrics like Nomex®, in standard washing machines. Removes contaminants that can degrade fabric performance and odour causing bacteria.

Available in: 4oz Sprayer – £6.95 / 16oz Sprayer

Description

Concentrated formula effectively cleans technical fabrics in standard washing machines

Removes contaminants that can degrade fabric performance

More cost effective and safer than dry-cleaning

Contains a fabric brightener to help you look your best

Designed specifically for Nomex®

Maintains fabric breathability

A liquid based antibacterial detergent

To protect the belt buckles, suits can be washed inside out.

Price – £6.95

Vehicle Care

Speed Cleaner:

Heavy Duty Cleaner in one spray designed to keep all parts of vehicle and equipment clean. Safe to use on all finishes, paint, powder coat, and plastics, including flat and matte.

Available in: 16oz Sprayer – £11.95

Description

Safely removes rubber scuff marks, bugs, oils, dirt and heavy grime

Non-toxic formula

Non-corrosive, biodegradable and PH balanced

Easy to use, just spray on & wipe off

Non-streaking formula

Very effective at dealing with grease and rubber build ups and leaves behind no residue, as with wax based products.

Will not dull paint

Safe to use on all surfaces apart from unlamented such as Vinyl stickers.

Should not be used in conjunction with wax based products.

Price – £20.45

Speed Detailer:

Light duty cleaner & polish designed to keep surfaces looking clean, shining and protected. Safe to use on all finishes, paint, powder coat, plastics, vinyl, including flat and matte.

Available in: 16oz Sprayer – £11.95

Description

Safely removes light rubber scuff-marks, bugs, oils, dirt and grime

Reactive siloxane attaches to surface to polish without a slimy feel

Reduces dirt, grime and grease surface build up

Cleans & Polishes in one easy step

Just spray on & wipe off

Non-streaking formula

No wax Agent which means that it will not streak or leave behind residue.

Should not be used in conjunction with wax based products.

Price – £11.95