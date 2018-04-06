PLD2018 Charity Event – Whilton Mill

The Paul Lee-Davis race is one of our favourite events of the year, its a mixture of fun filled racing, good spirited banter, and most importantly raising an incredible amount of money for the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR). This year’s event, organised by Dan Underhill (pictured) was another success building on last year’s event.

Drivers and personalities from all forms of karting, largely the hire kart scene, come together to celebrate the life of Paul Lee-Davis who was a keen karter and member of Club100’s racing series. Paul lost his 18-month battle with Prolymphocytic Leukaemia in 2011 and this event is held annually to support the work of the ICR who will help people who suffer similar circumstances in future.

During the lunch break an auction was held for some desirable items and experiences from generous donors, as well as the traditional start line photo with all the drivers.

This was my first experience a PLD event and I had a hugely enjoyable time, everyone was in great spirits despite the awfully wet weather which made for very tricky driving conditions. Whilton mill’s brand new Sodi RT8 karts were faultless all day, despite the awful weather and plenty of muddy moments around their international circuit.

The event was streamed for all to see via Alpha Live and many tuned in to watch the racing throughout the day. You can catch all the action again via the Alpha YouTube channel.

Results from the day can be viewed on Alpha timing.

C Final winner – Stuart Germon (HW)

B Final winner – Dante Dhillon

A Final

1st Piers Prior (Karting magazine)

2nd Joe Richardson (HW winner)

3rd Brandon Williams

We would like to thank Dan Underhill for organising this great event and for helping to raise over £4700.00 pounds for ICR! Thanks also to all those who participated in the event and donated. We can’t wait for next year!

Written by Piers Prior

Images courtesy of Toni Onions