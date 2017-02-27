Prepare for the Rotax O Plate and Super One Series opener

The fourth and final Rotax Winter Tour event will take place at Rowrah next weekend which will be the last chance for Rotax drivers to win prizes before it get’s a bit more serious.

The ABkC O Plate meeting at Rowrah always marks the start of the national karting calendar in the UK, however this year the Rotax Winter Tour has allowed that date to move forward. Two events of the Tour have already taken place at Buckmore Park and PFI with Whilton Mill hosting the third event this weekend.

With four events in quick succession the tour will end on the 5th March next weekend at one of the toughest circuits in the country, Rowrah. Entries are open for the event with numbers already filling up. The following weekend (12th) will see the ABkC O Plate meeting for all Rotax classes before the Super One opener takes place.

If you are a driver not racing at the O Plate or Super One this will be a fantastic chance to put yourself against the top Rotax drivers in the country at a cheap cost. JAG offer discounts on tyres and race entries, which could make your race weekend cheaper than usual!

J.A.G. supplied equipment includes:

Free set of slick race tyres and subsidised race entry by £20 for the first 15 drivers entering the event.

15% discount provided for each set of wet tyres required

Prizes for the top three in all classes will be provided in each race

Prizes on offer include:

1 st = £100

= £100 2 nd = £70

= £70 3rd= £40

No grids are out yet, but it is expected to be a very busy meeting so don’t miss out on some cheap and competitive Rotax racing. The tour is not just aimed at National racers and teams; it is also aimed at Privateers and club racers. Even if you are a complete novice the Tour is a great chance to race in a big grid of Rotax racers and gain some invaluable experience!

If you have not competed in a Rotax Winter event as of yet, then don’t be scared off as it is based on a round by round basis. There are no championship points meaning anyone can walk away with prizes at each round and discounts are offered to all.

Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson Photography

Like this article? Then check these out:

Rotax Winter Tour heads to Whilton Mill this weekend

Rotax Winter Cup 2017 Videos