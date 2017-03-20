RHPK 2017 Round 1: Team Karting magazine diary

The Rye House Pro-Kart (RHPK) season opener took place on Saturday 11th March and present for the first time at the event were Team Karting magazine with driver line-up Matt England, Leigh Babbage and a returning Luke Cousins who competed in our very first RHPK race last year. After a 4th at the winter cup we came in flying with confidence, but we had some teething problems with kart setup which got sorted straight away as soon as the pre-week testing was done before the round.

Practice

With a full complete two hours testing done in the morning all drivers got a good amount of track time under their belts as we all familiarised ourselves with the kart especially, Luke as this was his first time out in the new chassis.



Qualifying

With practice out of the way we started to make some changes to the kart ready for an intense qualifying session. It was all back to normal with the 30-minute qualifying session instead of the one lap shootout experimented at the Winter Cup. Kart setup was essential at this point as we didn’t want to take the whole session to punch in a good time. I went out and put the team on P8 which we were very pleased with considering the 36 kart grid was so closely matched on lap times.



Race

With the usual four hour race format back we all new this was going to be a tough race as the times between the top ten teams were only within a few tenths of a second between each other! The rolling lap got underway behind Ben Green in his Ginetta Race Car of which provided a site like no other! I knew if I could get the tyres warm enough on the rolling up lap that I would be able to make up places on the first lap from previous experiences. The first corner was clean and heading down to the hairpin still sat in 8th I gut the kart to the inside and managed to squeeze out the corner in 4th place.

After a short stint I soon came I for an un-planned driver change. This was due to an injury I picked up in the opening phases of the race which had forced me to come in. Luke jumped in and instantly started punching in some extremely fast laps. Although Luke was doing his best to recover from the early stop, the team couldn’t help but feel slightly disheartened and that was all about to become worse.

While Luke was out nailing in the laps he picked up a puncture due to the bearings hangers coming loose on the back axle and causing movement. Luke managed to nurse the kart back to the pits where the team changed the tyre as quickly as possible.

With the tyre now changed we were back out on track now sitting in 24th. Luke was again flying putting in some really fast consistent lap times. With a two stop strategy recommended over the four hour race, it’s fair to say it was never going to be out day, but it gave us a good chance to shift out focus to round two.



With Luke doing almost two hours driving it was now time for Leigh to go out and show them what a multiple ex-champion can do. Leigh was again flying from the word go, you could see he wasn’t all that comfortable in the positioning of the seat which both myself and Luke were aware of. However, it was nice to see Leigh making some crazy overtakes coming from kart lengths back and still managing to pull it off.

Unfortunately we only managed to finish in 21st but we took some crucial experience away from the weekend, the seating position is the most crucial part of the karts handling and this will be addressed for next round where we are aiming to come back fighting even harder.

As always a big thanks must go to BIZ Karts, UFO engines and Andy Webb from Sprocket Photography.

Written by Matt England

Images courtesy of Andy Webb, Sprocket Photography

