Rotax Winter Tour heads to Whilton Mill this weekend

After a successful second event at Buckmore Park, the Rotax Winter Tour will feature at Whilton Mill this weekend.

The Rotax Winter Tour is a new concept which gives the best Rotax drivers in the country a chance to prepare for the Super One Series and win some fantastic prizes. Yesterday saw the second event take place at Buckmore Park with just shy of 50 drivers entered across the Mini, Junior and Rotax Max classes. The Rotax classes will be at Buckmore Park in April for Super One and plenty of drivers took the chance to use it as preparation for the event.

The Junior Max grid was particularly impressive and was the best grid the club has seen for many meetings. The eventual winners of the finals were Alex Lloyd (Mini Max), Clayton Ravenscroft (Junior Max) and Charlie Turner (Rotax Max). Prizes include:

1st = £100

2nd = £70

3rd = £40

The Winter Tour has seen numbers grown event on event and that is expected to continue at Whilton Mill this weekend. The Rotax classes will at Whilton for round three of Super One in May making this one of the last opportunities to race there before the Super One round. Especially with April’s club meeting clashing with Super One at Rowrah!

The Winter Tour carries no championship events, but there will be prizes for winners at all events. So, if you haven’t entered an event yet do not be scared off, all the best drivers and teams in the country will be present which will make for some great racing.

The tour is not just aimed at National racers and teams; it is also aimed at Privateers and club racers. Even if you are a complete novice the Tour is a great chance to race in a big grid of Rotax racers and gain some invaluable experience!

JAG also offer discounts on tyres and race entries, which could make your race weekend cheaper than usual!

J.A.G. supplied equipment includes:

Free set of slick race tyres and subsidised race entry by £20 for the first 15 drivers entering the event.

15% discount provided for each set of wet tyres required

Prizes for the top three in all classes will be provided in each race

After Whilton Mill this weekend the tour will conclude at Rowrah on the 4th/5th March!

