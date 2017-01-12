Super One 2017 – Have you registered yet?

With the 2017 Super One season now just nine weeks away spaces are filling up fast in what could be the biggest ever season in Super One history!

With a total of twelve different classes racing over ten different weekends, most classes will have seven rounds although the OK classes will have five rounds, whilst the KZ class will have just three.

Click here to see the 2017 Super One Series Calendar

One thing certainly worth entering for is seeded numbers. Super One will have the official right to hand out seeded numbers in ALL classes!

Registrations are filling up very quickly and three weeks ago in the first ‘Kart Show’ on TDi Media, Alan Taddei reported there were in excess of 270 registrations with some classes almost full!

It’s set to be the biggest ever Super One season so make sure you’re a part of it!

We’ll be covering all the build up on #kartingmag to the 2017 Super One Series Season! Which will include interviews, previews, winter transfers and predictions.

Written by Chris McCarthy

Video courtesy of TDi Media

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

