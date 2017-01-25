Super One Awards Night 2016

10 days on, now that the hangovers have gone, we look back at The 2016 Super One Series Awards night. The event was held on the 14th January at the Doubletree by Hilton in Coventry near Birminghams NEC. There were said to be just under 300 people who attended! Earlier that day, the Super One awards presentation was held at Autosport International 2017.

As ever the night was hosted by Series Commentator, Henry Beaudette! Shortly after Henry sadly announced won’t be with Super One during the 2017 racing season. Henry posted on social media:

“Great night hosting the @superoneseries awards. Sadly I won’t be with you in 2017 but the season is looking like a fantastic one. Good luck”

I’m sure everyone loved having him with them at the awards and that he will be greatly missed this season.

After the night I spoke to John Hoyle who told us bit about the awards and whats to come in 2017:

“Another successful Awards weekend with record numbers attending the evening. We are so excited for the 2017 season with registration exceeding previous years. The Autosport show was a great success and some exciting things coming soon.”

We can’t wait to find out what “exciting things” are coming soon.

As well as a good night had by all, competitors were there to pick up their awards as the following photos show….

TKM Extreme



(Left to right) Kyle Sproat, Harry Moore

Britains Number 1 and 2 TKM Extreme drivers collecting their awards at Autosport Show

OK Junior



(Left to right) Morgan Porter, Johnathan Hoggard, Mark Kimber

Super One know how to go all out on the trophies!

Mini Max



(Left to right) Jonny Edgar, Jenson Butterfield, Tom Canning

Non of these drivers will be driving in this class in 2017, Jonny is heading for Europe as he is set to contest in all of the WSK and CIK-FIA Championships with British Team, Forza Racing. Jenson will be competing in senior X30 and Tom will be driving Ginetta Juniors.

Junior TKM



(Left to right) Abbi Pulling, Brad White, Joe Fowler



Team Jade Kart

(Left to Right) Angus Fender – Vice Junior X30 British Champion, Scott Allan – KZ1 British Champion 2016, Harry Moore – TKM Extreme British Champion 2016, Joe Fowler – Seeded 3rd in Britain 2016, Sam Fowler – Seeded 7th in Britain

Honda Cadet

(Left to right) Oliver Bearman, Harry Thompson, Caden Mcqueen

The winner of each class received a Tag Heuer watch

IAME Cadet

(Left to right) Joseph Taylor, Harry Thompson, Jonny Wilkinson

Harry picked up his second huge trophy of the night

Team Talko

Alan Turney (Talko Owner) went along to support Team Talko.

(Left to Right) Brad White – TKM British Champion 2016, Abbi Pulling – Vice TKM British Champion, Alan Turney, Adam Sparrow – Seeded 4th in Britain 2016.

OK

(Left to right) Dean Macdonald, Oliver Hodgson, Jacob Stilp

Senior Rotax

(Left to right) Josh White, Jack McCarthy, Josh Skelton

KZ1

Scott Allan – KZ1 Champion 2016

Junior Max

Joe Turney – Junior Max Champion 2016

Joe also won the BNL Karting Series in 2016 and was ‘Highly Commended’ in our Karting magazine Driver of the Year Award. Here he is pictured with George Robinson from Rotax

Senior X30

Senior X30 2016 Champion – Matt Davies (right) with Vice Champion Brett Ward (left)

Junior X30

Championship Podium (left to right) – Angus Fender, Gordon Mutch and Ethan Pitt

So thats the 2016 season officially over. We look forward to the racing this year with the entries looking great once again! Who do you think will be collecting trophies in 2017, comment your predictions below!

Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix

