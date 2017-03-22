Super One Rowrah 2017 in 5 pictures Posted by: Bethanie Lawson 22nd March 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest In case you missed out on the first round of Super One at Rowrah 2017, have no time for race reports and can’t wait to see the Motors TV programme or the videos on You Tube, here’s what you need to know from the season opener in just five images! 1. After all the waiting Super One was underway for 2017, but the weather was far from glamourous. On Sunday morning the track was unsuitable for racing which left drivers standing around whilst the conditions eased up. By lunch time racing eventually kicked off and TDi Media made the decision to film Final 1 races with Final 2 still an uncertainty. 2. Great work from all parties meant Final 2 racing did go ahead and in the challenging conditions and as we all know the fastest way around Rowrah is by using the kerbs. The downside to this was the risk of a front fairing penalty as many found out over the weekend. Especially Bradley Barrett who seemingly won the Junior Max Final 1 race from lights to flag before a front fairing penalty from hitting a kerb made otherwise. 3. After a lot of hard work by the CKRC team the racing got underway at lunch time. By the last race of the day – Senior X30 final, the track was starting to dry nicely. This race was an interesting one with 5 DNFS, 10 penalties including big names such as Eliot Harvey and also 1 exclusion. Staying out of trouble was Danny Keirle who took victory 4. In terms of results an interesting one and potential Super One first came in the shape of Robert Welham. He took an emotional win in Junior TKM Final 2 in what was his first Super One win in his first ever Super One race! 5. Finally from new drivers to returning ones. Stephen Letts is back in Super One in the TKM Extreme class and came back in style taking wins in all of his heats and finals. Written by Bethanie Lawson Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson Photography Like this article? Then check these out: Super One Series 2017 Round One Report Super One Series – Ones to Watch 2017-03-22 Bethanie Lawson