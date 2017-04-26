Super One Series 2017 Rowrah in 5 pictures

The third round of Super One took place this weekend, back in Cumbria at Rowrah for the 2nd time this season, if you missed it and don’t have time for race reports, here’s what you need to know from the round 3 in five images!

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

Written by Bethanie Lawson

Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson Photography

Like this article? Then check these out:

Tuto Super One Series Round 3 Report

Super One Rissington in 5 pictures