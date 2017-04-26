Super One Series 2017 Rowrah in 5 pictures Posted by: Bethanie Lawson 26th April 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest The third round of Super One took place this weekend, back in Cumbria at Rowrah for the 2nd time this season, if you missed it and don’t have time for race reports, here’s what you need to know from the round 3 in five images! 1. The season opener last month saw the second finals on Sunday almost cancelled due to the extremely wet weather, but there were to be no such problems this time as the drivers were treated to a dry weekend’s racing. 2. The support for former Super One champion, Billy Monger, was fantastic! The #BillyWhizz stickers were on almost every kart with Super One making new visor strips for every driver to wear. £5000 was also raised between the competitors, organisers and Rowrah kart circuit which will go to Billy’s JustGiving page. 3. Taylor Barnard dominated IAME Cadet once again as he won every race to extend his championship lead. He isn’t the only driver to have won his first and second round of this season though as Danny Kierle in Senior X30 has done the exact same along with Kai Hunter in Mini Max. 4. Honda Cadet title contender, Lucas Ellingham, had an unfortunate weekend in Honda Cadet, but recovered well in Final 2 as he charged from 31st to 8th place! 5. Morgan Porter led the X30 Junior final until an incident with 2nd place driver Dragan Pinsent on the last lap saw the win gifted to Jonny Wilkinson! The Mick Barrett Racing driver now sits 2nd in the championship behind Louie Westover Written by Bethanie Lawson Images courtesy of Bethanie Lawson Photography Like this article? Then check these out: Tuto Super One Series Round 3 Report Super One Rissington in 5 pictures 2017-04-26 Bethanie Lawson