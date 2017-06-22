Super One Series Fulbeck 2016 in 5 pictures Posted by: admin 22nd June 2017 Leave a comment Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest 1. Various improvements were made to Fulbeck to greet Super One after an eight year absence. The track spent a lot of money to put on the event which clearly paid off with Super One back this weekend! 2. Harry Thompson took a clean sweep of victories at Fulbeck to secure the IAME Cadet Championship with one round still in hand! 3. Brett Ward also dominated the Senior X30 class with 15 drivers on the grid. This year that number raises to 53 drivers making it the biggest grid of the weekend! 4. The racing in the Mini Max was very close with the top six separated by under two seconds at the flag. The layout of the Fulbeck track should see similar results this year! 5. Always a classic karting photo when you have the race winner celebrating and the driver in 2nd wondering what happened. On this occasion Angus Fender’s move on Gordon Mutch at the boot saw him take the lead and with it a healthy advantage which saw him take victory. There won’t be any chance of round two this year as both have now graduated into car racing. Images courtesy of Chris Walker, Kartpix Like this article? Then check these out: Super One Series Fulbeck – Ones to Watch Circuit Guide: Fulbeck 2017-06-22 admin