Super One Series Fulbeck – Ones to Watch

The 2017 Super One Series hits round six this weekend with the series returning to Fulbeck. The E plate meeting last weekend saw some new names towards the top of the field along with some great racing. As many classes enter the second half of their championship I’ll be looking at ones to watch this weekend in all classes.

IAME Cadet – Luke Watts

The newly crowned English Champion will be the danger man this weekend in the IAME Cadet class and I’m expecting him to be challenging for podium positions. Luke made his name in Super One at Fulbeck last year after taking pole position in his qualifying group in Honda Cadet which put him 2nd overall. After a great weekend, it was no surprise to see him return this year in style. Sitting 6th in the championship I think many will be taking the Global Karting driver much more seriously this weekend as he carries the E plate.

Mini Max – Jamie Day

The driver from the UAE has already been racing in Super One this year in the OK Junior class as well as one appearance in Mini Max at Rowrah. On that occasion Jamie dominated the whole weekend taking a win and a podium in the finals and a 1st and 2nd in the heats. The likes of Lewis Gilbert, Kai Hunter and Tom Adams will be hard to beat, but the KR Sport driver will be feared after his impressive performances in Super One and European racing this year.

Junior TKM – Zak Oates

It’s hard not to reference last weekend E plate meeting and in Junior TKM Zak Oates drove a brilliant race to finish 2nd beating Abbi Pulling. Kurt Roberts won the E Plate so he’ll be a threat this weekend, but Zak’s result stood out to me more given he currently sits 15th in the championship. That’s certainly helped by a disappointing second round, but he was impressive last time out at Clay Pigeon making 16 places in final two to finish 5th. That momentum has continued and I won’t be surprised if he repeats or even betters last weekend’s result on Sunday.

Watch Zak Oates drive from 22nd to 5th at Clay Pigeon below

TKM Extreme – Sam Fowler

After an impressive showing at Clay Pigeon Sam Fowler moved up to 4th in the championship and I think he’ll continue to move forward at Fulbeck. At last weekend’s E plate the top two seeds; Harry Moore and Kyle Sproat stood on the top two steps of the podium. Both need a big scoring round again quickly, but I think that could be spoiled by Fowler who was quickest at Fulbeck last weekend. If he can have a better Saturday then I think Fowler may be the man to beat on Sunday.

Junior Rotax – Tommy Foster

If not for a bad opening round Foster would be a lot higher up than 9th in the championship. He’s had a decent season other than that, but has stood on the podium just once having more than his fair share of bad luck. If Tommy (reigning British Open Champion) is to mount a title assault he needs some victories and I think this weekend may be the turning point in his season. He was quickest at last weekend’s E plate and picked up two 5th places on Super One’s visit to Fulbeck last year, definitely one to watch this weekend.

Junior X30 – Luke Whitehead

It was hard not to feel sorry for Luke Whitehead at Whilton Mill. Leading the race and looking comfortable before hitting technical problems on the last lap, which saw him drop back to 3rd on the last lap. The problems saw hime excluded post-race which was a devastating end to what had been another brilliant weekend for Whitehead. Putting the end result to one side he had blistering pace all weekend, in his opening heat he was quicker than all bar three Seniors in their opening heat! It’s hard to believe, but Luke is a big danger man in this class. He was dominant at Rowrah too and although he was not at Fulbeck last weekend I still think he’ll be right at the sharp end. Speaking of last weekend, Sean Butcher won the E plate support race last weekend with Reggie Duhy a close 2nd.

Senior X30 – Brad Pennell

The Mark Litchfield Racing Compkart driver put in a good performance in last weekend’s E Plate meeting. Brad qualified on pole position of the 28 entries and after a bit of a rocky start recovered to take a podium with fastest lap. It was an impressive performance for the driver currently sitting 17th in this years championship and I think Fulbeck will be his best round of the championship so far.

