Super One Series GYG – Ones to Watch

IAME Cadet – William Macintyre

The young Fusion Motorsport driver has been super impressive so far this season and is a dark horse in the rookie championship. He’s currently racing Samuel Shaw and Freddie Slater for that rookie title and is sitting 8th in the championship. He’s my one to watch to keep that run going at GYG where he showed impressive pace at LGM finishing 4th in the final.

Mini Max – Diaraf Keinde

With seven entered into the Mini Max class it’s hard to call an official ‘one to watch’ so instead I wanted to talk about a fairly new face to British karting. Diaraf Keinde is quite literally the driving force behind Force Africa. A new project setup by Persistence Motorsport to bring more African drivers and businesses into the sport. Check out our interview with Diaraf, his father and Darren Brown from Persistence below.

Junior TKM – Daniel Butterworth

One driver who really impressed me at Fulbeck was Daniel Butterworth. He never quite got the luck he deserved and could have easily challenged for the win. He qualified pole on Saturday and won heat one, but a bad heat two saw him qualify 7th for the first final. A penalty in that race set him back, but he moved forward to 11th in final two and matched the fastest lap of the race. It was his best round, but he has the potential to do a lot better than 11th!

Junior Rotax – Finlay Bunce

Finlay drove an impressive race at Fulbeck to gain seven places and finish 2nd. The KR Sport driver currently sits 5th in the standings and is still in the hunt for a top three finish. That podium finish should give Bunce the confidence he needs to go one better at GYG this weekend!

Junior X30 – Luca Griggs

New to the Junior X30 field at Fulbeck Luca Griggs entered with Keiran Crawley’s Msport Team and had a pretty good weekend up until the televised final. His 7th place in heat four was a particularly strong performance and he moved forward five places to finish 11th in final one. He didn’t finish final two which was a shame as a top ten could have been on the cards. Having mainly raced in the various WSK Championships Luca is used to racing on Italian circuits and was able to adapt to a tricky Fulbeck circuit quickly. Watch out for him this weekend!

TKM Extreme – Ryan Edwards

Considering the way his season has gone so far some people may be surprised to see me pick Ryan Edwards for this one. The number 8 seed has not had the season many would have expected and sits down in 22nd in the championship. He had to come via the repechage at Fulbeck, but racing back in Wales could this be the race where things turn around for him? Well last year he qualified 3rd and after some bad luck gained 18 places to finish 9th in final two! There’s no doubt he’s quick at the track, with some luck it could be a very good result this weekend.

Senior X30 – Luke Hughes

With the MLC Motorsport driver absent from Fulbeck I’m not sure if he’ll be at Glan-Y-Gors but his name is down on the entry list. If Luke is there I’m backing another Welsh driver to go well on home soil. Luke has had pretty rotten luck so far this season, but I’m sure he’ll know his stuff when it comes to racing at GYG and he is a very quick driver. If he doesn’t show up then I’d be looking at Mark Kimber after his impressive performance at LGM.

