Support for Billy Monger helps fund exceed £750,000

It has been an extraordinary few days surrounding Billy Monger. Last weekend saw karting paddocks all around Europe pledging their support with many carrying #BillyWhizz stickers and some tracks had drivers parade’s with photos taken to show just how much support he is getting and deserves!

Everyone’s efforts in the Motorsport World have now taken the JustGiving fund to over £750,000. It’s a remarkable effort and will only continue to grow with more money raised over the weekend and various other donations in process. That includes an auction by the Williams F1 Team which will see Felipe Massa’s race suit and Lance Stroll’s race boots from the Russian Grand Prix sold with all proceeds going to Billy.

On Tuesday night Billy spoke out on social media for the first time since the event with the following post:

It was a very humble and mature post with Billy thanking medical staff for saving his life! There’s also been a lot of praise since for his sister, Bonny Monger, from many in the Motorsport World who had been a ‘true hero’ for Billy. To have this approach at Billy’s tender age of 17-years-old is quite inspirational and he certainly has not lost the fight in him. If anything, that has only grown!

To give you an idea of the support Billy has been receiving in karting we have gathered a collection of some images and videos from tracks around Europe.

birelART UK Series

Cadet racer, Ella Stevens collected £365 at the birelART UK Series at Shenington as drivers showed their support. Well done Ella!

She followed it up with a message of support to Billy too! On an important race weekend for her it was quite remarkable.

Bayford Meadows

#BillyWhizz stickers were out in force at the Bayford Meadows club meeting with Paul Babington capturing some great images. Here was one of our favourites.

CIK-FIA European Championship

Several drivers in the CIK-FIA European Championship carried stickers in support for Billy. This included OTK Factory drivers, Forza Racing drivers, Baby Race drivers, plus several more! Forza Racing put together a grid of images showing some of them.

DMAX

Message of support for Billy from Daytona Motorsport at 1:05

Jonny Edgar & Forza Racing

Jonny Edgar and the Forza Racing team collected messages from around the CIK-FIA paddock and filled them up on a square canvas which I imagine will be given to him at some point. The fact Jonny went on to win the race made it that bit more special. Brilliant idea guys!

Rissington

All drivers at Rissington Dabbed for Billy to show their support with many (if not all) drivers carrying #BillyWhizz stickers. It looked like some of the older generation struggled with the concept a bit…

Super One Series

£5000 was raised at Super One between drivers, staff, organisers and the Rowrah circuit owners with every single driver carrying a #BillyWhizz visor strip. There is always a drivers parade at Super One, but I imagine this was the first time it had been full for a while. It certainly looked special and showed how much support Billy had from a paddock where he was once a champion.

Tamworth

Drivers in the CovKartSport Championship at Daytona Tamworth also showed their support. Many have probably never met him before, but that didn’t stop them from donating or supporting Billy! Similar to thousands of others in the sport.

Whilton Mill

A great shot from Whilton as all drivers and staff lined up on the start/finish line (most carrying #BillyWhizz stickers) to support Billy. Over £300 was raised over the weekend!

