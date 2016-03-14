What’s the best non MSA series?

QUESTION OF THE WEEK!

Question: What’s the best non MSA karting series?

There are lots of series ran ‘non MSA’ both in arrive and drive and owner driver format. Some run over race weekends and some just over a few hours.

Running non MSA allows the series a chance to create it’s own rules and regulations as such and it can also makes it cheaper to run. Non MSA series have become extremely popular over the last few years with the likes of F100 and BUKC bringing new unique formats of racing.

However there are many more including DMAX, Club100, CovKartSport, RHPK, PFI Pro Kart, EKL, EPEC the list goes on!

But which is the best one? We want to know what you think!

Results after 15th March 6pm:

1st. Club100 (30 votes)

2nd. BRKC (28 votes)

3rd. BUKC (20 votes)

Free competition winner of Karting magazine visor strip: Charles Theseira

