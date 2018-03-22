X30 Euro Series – 5 things to look forward to at Salbris in Junior X30

The time has come for the X30 Euro Series to get underway with practice already completed out in Salbris for round one of the X30 Euro Series. Junior X30 sees a grid of 50 drivers getting ready to fight it out compared to round one last year which saw just 15 on the grid. There’s plenty to look forward to, but here at Kartingmagazine.com we’ve put together a list of our top five things.

1. The Brits prepare to land in France

There are 13 British drivers entered into round one of the championship including podium finishers at the Winter Cup Alex Lloyd and Cian Shields. In fact, at the winter Cup the Brits were dominant filling nine of the top ten positions! All have come back for a run at the championship and will be hard to stop. Lewis Gilbert has to be a one to watch for me, the Scot gained 13 places at the Winter Cup and if he starts higher up the grid on Sunday afternoon I think he may walk away the championship leader.

Full list of British drivers

Georgi Dimitrov

Tom Lebbon

Alicia Barrett

Lewis Gilbert

Zac Meakin

Josh Rowledge

Zach Ripley

Josh Rattican

Cian Shields

Luke Preston

Liam McNeilly

Alex Lloyd

Joshua McLean

2. Will Mari Boya be dominant in new territory?

Mari Boya was the star of the show at the X30 Winter Cup after he was successfully able to defend his title in the Junior class. Absent from last years championship Mari Boya will now enter new territory and will be down on experience racing at the Salbris circuit. With the home advantage now gone will Boya be as successful at round one?

3. Enzo Joulie: The home favourite

For anyone out there hoping for a French victory the driver most likely to do that is Enzo Joulie. Finishing 4th in last year’s championship Enzo is the highest seed to return in 2018 and fell just shy of a podium last year. However, not being at the Winter Cup it’s hard to know how he’ll fare against the several new kids on the block, but if there’s a track he’s going to win at this season you’d expect Salbris to be it!

4. Luca Leistra – The one to watch

An exciting new addition to the grid this season is Belgium’s Luca Leistra. Luca was the Vice Champion in the BNL Karting Series last year in Junior Max and then went on to finish 3rd at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals. His performances have led him to be selected to represent Belgium at this year’s CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy and his switch to the Dan Holland Racing Team makes him one of my championship favourites.

5. Can Fusion Motorsport repeat success of 2017?

Fusion Motorsport were the team to win in Junior X30 at Salbris last year with Angus Moulsdale winning the final on his way to taking the championship. This year they come into round one with a strong line-up which includes Georgi Dimitrov, Dilano Van’t Hoff, Maximus Mayer, Alicia Barrett, Joshua McLean and Alex Ivanov. If there were a teams championship I couldn’t imagine them getting beaten.

How can you follow the action this weekend?

Live stream – https://www.youtube.com/telemundimedia/live

Results – https://www.iameeuroseries.com/results-2/

Downforce Radio – http://www.downforceracing.uk/

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of The RaceBox, Jason Vian & KartPhoto

Like this article? Then check these out:

IAME Winter Cup – Junior & Mini X30

X30 Winter Cup 2017 Videos