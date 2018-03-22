X30 Euro Series – 5 things to look forward to at Salbris in Senior X30

The time has come for the X30 Euro Series to get underway with day one of practice already completed out in Salbris for round one of the X30 Euro Series. There’s plenty to look forward to in the hugely competitive Senior X30 grid and here is our top five things.

1. 80 drivers expected at Salbris!

After a staggering grid of 87 drivers at Valencia for the Winter Cup, things have hardly slowed down for the championship with around 80 drivers entered for the championship opener this weekend. A quarter of that entry list is made up of British drivers including Winter Cup champion Clayton Ravenscroft! Mark Kimber was 3rd at the Winter Cup and won round two of the championship at Salbris last year. Joe Turney and Louie Westover were two more that impressed at Valencia and Jordan Brown-Nutley has a point to prove after an incident in the final saw him finish a disappointing 28th place.

2. The CIK-FIA World Champion will be present

The reigning CIK-FIA World Champion, Danny Keirle, has popped up on the entry list for this weekend and would certainly be an exciting watch. Racing with the HTP Kart Race Team, Danny took the Zanardi chassis to World glory and was perhaps one of the most popular winners of the event there has been in recent history. On the IAME front last season Danny also had a brilliant year becoming the British Champion and he finished 5th at the IAME International Final. The stopwatches will have been certainly on him all day!

3. Winter Cup Qualifying statistics: How will they differ?

Looking back at the Winter Cup qualifying was hugely important with just one second covering 65 drivers. Tyre saving always means keeping laps down to a minimum and on a busy circuit, track position is crucial. Looking back through the figures at the Winter Cup we had:

10 drivers complete 3 laps

42 drivers complete 4 laps

24 drivers complete 5 laps

9 drivers complete 6 laps

With the rest completing two laps or less. So it’s clear the four lap strategy was the safest option, but four the top five drivers completed just three laps including pole man Turney. Rens van Pelt went for six laps and gained 3rd place but he struggled in the heats eventually going to finish 22nd in the final. The tow will be crucial at Salbris with the long back straight and a highly congested circuit makes maximising that very difficult.

4. Joel Deputch – One to Watch

It’s great to see Joel Deputch has entered the X30 Euro Series this season. It was a surprise to see him not enter last year considering he had come off the back of a 4th place at the IAME International Final. He started his 2017 season with 2nd at the IAME International Open but was not able to reflect that after struggling at the International Final. Now in the Euro Series I’m interested to see how he gets on.

5. Reigning Junior Champion up to Seniors for 2018

Angus Moulsdale was nowhere to be seen at the Winter Cup but finally the 2017 Euro Series Junior champion is back, hopefully for a full campaign! Remaining with Fusion Motorsport, I’m not sure exactly how Angus has prepared for the start of this season, but he showed impressive pace last year and will be amongst a number of familiar faces at Salbris this weekend. To go out and win might be setting his goals too high at this stage, but I think if he’d able to finish inside the top ten he’s done a good job.

How can you follow the action this weekend?

Live stream – https://www.youtube.com/telemundimedia/live

Results – https://www.iameeuroseries.com/results-2/

Downforce Radio – http://www.downforceracing.uk/

Written by Chris McCarthy

Images courtesy of The RaceBox

